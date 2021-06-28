Home / News / Sports News / UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium beat defending champions Portugal: Records broken
Sports

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 02:40 am
Belgium beat Portugal 1-0

Belgium rode on Thorgan Hazard's sensational strike to beat Portugal 1-0 in the round of 16 at the UEFA Euro 2020. Hazard's goal in the first half was the difference between the two sides in an entertaining contest. Portugal dominated the game with more shots but were unable to find the back of the net. Here are the records that were broken.

In this article
BEL vs POR

Belgium dig in to thwart Portugal

Thiabut Courtois made a save from a Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick in the 25th minute. 17 minutes later, Romelu Lukaku kept Ruben Dias in check to give the ball to Kevin De Bruyne, who saw his shot get blocked. Belgium managed to keep the ball as Hazard took a shot, which beat Rui Patricio. Portugal tested the Belgium side often but the latter held on.

Opta stats

Unwanted record for Portugal; Thorgan Hazard scripts these records

Portugal recorded 23 shots against world number one Belgium, the highest tally for a team in a game in the Euro 2020, without scoring. For Belgium, HHazard became the first-ever player from his side to score in consecutive Euro appearances. Hazard has netted in consecutive games for Belgium for the first time.

Portugal

Portugal fail to reach the quarters for the first time

Portugal have failed to reach the quarter-finals of the European Championships for the first time in the history of the tournament. 1984: Semi-Finals 1996: Quarter-Finals 2000: Semi-Finals 2004: Final 2008: Quarter-Finals 2012: Semi-Finals 2016: Winners 2020: Round of 16

Do you know?

Ronaldo's free-kick woes continue

As per Squawka Football, Ronaldo, who ended Euro 2020 with five goals, has scored with just one of his 52 attempts from a free-kick at major tournaments for Portugal. He has also not managed to score from 28 free-kick attempts at the European Championships.

UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic stun Netherlands: Records broken

