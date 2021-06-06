Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Scotland

Jun 06, 2021

Scotland have a host of Premier League stars in their squad

The Scotland national football team will hope to keep the recent drawbacks at bay ahead of the European Championships. Scotland are placed in Group D alongside England, Croatia, and the Czech Republic. With several Premier League stars at their disposal, Scotland can be a handful in the tournament. But will they prevail in a tricky group? We decode Scotland's squad ahead of Euro 2020.

Duo

Scotland will look up to Scott McTominay and Andy Robertson

Manchester United mid-fielder Scott McTominay has all the attributes to make an impact. McTominay has often been used as a defender in the Scottish team. He is a real warrior on the pitch and has the knack of scoring the odd goals. Meanwhile, Liverpool's left-back Andy Robertson can provide the daunting runs. He provided seven assists in the recently concluded Premier League season.

Premier League

Several Premier League players at Scotland's disposal

Besides McTominay and Robertson, Scotland can count upon Arsenal's versatile defender Kieran Tierney. Leeds United's Liam Cooper can add authority when called upon. In mid-field, Aston Villa's John McGinn holds the key. Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour and Southampton's Stuart Armstrong are vital assets. In attack, Southampton's Che Adams has a crucial task ahead. Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser can bring his experience into play.

Analysis

Scotland can prove to be an interesting outfit

Scotland are expected to prefer a 5-3-2 formation and a lot of work will be with the wing-backs Robertson and Celtic's James Forrest. If McTominay is played in his natural position, Scotland will be a strong prospect in this department. With Gilmour and McGinn, the three-man mid-field promises quality. Forward Lyndon Dykes will need to step up and provide the goal-scoring touch.

Performance

A look at Scotland's performances of late

In the UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Scotland finished second in League B Group 2. They earned three victories from six matches. Scotland are also placed second in Group F in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022. They have drawn two and won one match so far. In the build-up to the Euro 2020, Scotland and Netherlands played out a 2-2 draw.

Squad

Here's a look at Scotland's 26-man squad

Goal-keepers: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin Defenders: Nathan Patterson, Stephen O'Donnell, Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Greg Taylor, Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Declan Gallagher, Scott McKenna, Jack Hendry Midfielders: Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn, John Fleck, David Turnbull Forwards: James Forrest, Ryan Christie, Ryan Fraser, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams, Kevin Nisbet