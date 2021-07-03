Home / News / Sports News / UEFA Euro 2020, Denmark reach semi-finals: Records broken
Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Denmark reach semi-finals: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 11:59 pm
UEFA Euro 2020, Denmark reach semi-finals: Records broken
Denmark beat Czech Republic to go through to the semis

Denmark's superb UEFA Euro 2020 campaign continued as they booked a place in the semi-finals courtesy of a win over the Czech Republic in Baku. Denmark have gone from strength to strength since the opening match which saw mid-fielder Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest. This was another quality win as they await the winner between England and Ukraine. Here's more.

In this article
Match

Denmark beat Czech Republic 2-1

Denmark led from the fifth minute when Thomas Delaney evaded his marker to score a header from a corner. Denmark then made it 2-0 just before half-time, with Kasper Dolberg volleyed in a superb cross from Joakim Maehle. Notably, he had scored two against Wales as well. Patrick Schick coolly volleyed in his fifth goal of the tournament to pull one goal back.

Denmark

Denmark script these records

The Danes have reached the semi-final stage of the European Championship for the first time since 1992. As per Opta, the 29-year gap between the last four appearances is the longest in the history of the competition. Denmark now have 11 goals at Euro 2020. Notably, only Spain have scored more so far (12 goals).

Do you know?

Patrik Schick matches Ronaldo's tally

Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick has scored five goals at Euro 2020. He has matched the tally of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who smashed five goals as well. Notably, Schick has registered 14 shots in total, two more than Ronaldo.

Information

Dolberg scripts history for Denmark

Denmark's Dolberg scored his third goal at Euro 2020. As per Opta, Dolberg has become Denmark's joint top scorer in European Championship history with three goals (along with Jon Dahl Tomasson, Brian Laudrup, Henrik Larsen, and Frank Arnesen).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 Wimbledon: Federer proceeds to last 16 despite dropping set

Latest News

#HealthBytes: Here's why drinking coconut water is good for you

Lifestyle

Realme X2 Pro receives Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update

Technology

Honda India commences deliveries of CB650R and CBR650R bikes

Auto

2021 Wimbledon: Federer proceeds to last 16 despite dropping set

Sports

Kawasaki is offering discounts worth Rs. 30,000 on these bikes

Auto

Latest Sports News

Mohamed Salah to miss Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Details here

Sports

AIBA adds three weight categories for men, two for women

Sports

Copa America: Brazil beat Chile, will face Peru in semi-finals

Sports

Smith could miss T20 WC to be fit for Ashes

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Italy beat Belgium 2-1: Records broken

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Euro 2020, Spain beat Switzerland in penalty shoot-out: Records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, quarter-finals: Records that can be scripted

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, quarter-finals: All that you need to know

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic stun Netherlands: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics