UEFA Euro 2020, Denmark reach semi-finals: Records broken

Jul 03, 2021

Denmark beat Czech Republic to go through to the semis

Denmark's superb UEFA Euro 2020 campaign continued as they booked a place in the semi-finals courtesy of a win over the Czech Republic in Baku. Denmark have gone from strength to strength since the opening match which saw mid-fielder Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest. This was another quality win as they await the winner between England and Ukraine. Here's more.

Match

Denmark beat Czech Republic 2-1

Denmark led from the fifth minute when Thomas Delaney evaded his marker to score a header from a corner. Denmark then made it 2-0 just before half-time, with Kasper Dolberg volleyed in a superb cross from Joakim Maehle. Notably, he had scored two against Wales as well. Patrick Schick coolly volleyed in his fifth goal of the tournament to pull one goal back.

Denmark

Denmark script these records

The Danes have reached the semi-final stage of the European Championship for the first time since 1992. As per Opta, the 29-year gap between the last four appearances is the longest in the history of the competition. Denmark now have 11 goals at Euro 2020. Notably, only Spain have scored more so far (12 goals).

Do you know?

Patrik Schick matches Ronaldo's tally

Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick has scored five goals at Euro 2020. He has matched the tally of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who smashed five goals as well. Notably, Schick has registered 14 shots in total, two more than Ronaldo.

Information

Dolberg scripts history for Denmark

Denmark's Dolberg scored his third goal at Euro 2020. As per Opta, Dolberg has become Denmark's joint top scorer in European Championship history with three goals (along with Jon Dahl Tomasson, Brian Laudrup, Henrik Larsen, and Frank Arnesen).