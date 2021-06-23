Home / News / Sports News / UEFA Euro 2020, England beat Czech Republic 1-0: Records broken
UEFA Euro 2020, England beat Czech Republic 1-0: Records broken

UEFA Euro 2020, England beat Czech Republic 1-0: Records broken
Raheem Sterling scored the only goal for England against Czech Republic

England kept a clean sheet for the third successive group game in the ongoing European Championships. Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the match against the Czech Republic at Wembley to help England top Group D. After an entertaining first half, the game lacked the bite in the second. Meanwhile, Croatia finished second in Group D after thrashing Scotland 3-1. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Sterling's lob inside the first two minutes saw the ball hit the post. In the 12th minute, Sterling got to the scoresheet after heading in a cross by Jack Grealish, who got a vital assist. Harry Kane and Czech Republic's Tomas Holes both had the opponent keepers make one crucial save each. The second half was poor from both sides.

England script these records at the European Championships

The Three Lions have topped their group at the European Championships for only the third time. They had achieved this also in 1996 and 2012. Meanwhile, with just two goals scored, England are the lowest scoring side to ever finish top of a group at the European Championships.

Raheem Sterling steps up for England

As per Opta, Sterling is only the second player to score each of England's first two goals at the European Championships after Alan Shearer in 1996, with all four goals among the two players coming at Wembley. Meanwhile, Sterling has 20 goal involvements in his last 19 games for England (G14 A6). He now has 16 goals for England in 64 appearances.

Croatia finish above Czech Republic after beating Scotland

Luka Modric's brilliance helped Croatia beat Scotland in Glasgow. It was a must-win scenario for both sides knowing that both England and Czech Republic progressed from the group. What mattered was the third goal for Croatia, who finished second on basis of more goals scored. Nikola Vlasic gave Croatia the lead before Scotland drew level. Modric and Ivan Perisic scored the next two goals.

Notable stats from the Croatia vs Scotland encounter

As per Opta, Scotland have been eliminated at the group stages in all 11 of their appearances at major tournaments (Euros and World Cup). Veteran mid-fielder Modric is now both the youngest (22y 273d, versus Austria in 2008) and the oldest (35y 286d today versus Scotland) goal-scorer for Croatian at the European Championships. Perisic scored his 30th goal for Croatia in all competitions.

Fifth successive clean sheet for England

The England football team scripted its fifth successive clean sheet. Interestingly, they have won four games by a 1-0 margin out of these five. England are now unbeaten in nine successive games in all competitions, winning eight (W8 D1).

