UEFA Euro 2020, England reach semi-finals: List of records broken
England showed their ruthlessness against Ukraine in the quarter-finals of the European Championships. The Harry Kane-led side shipped in four goals past Ukraine to book a semi-final spot. Kane bagged two goals as Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire scored one each. Left-back Luke Shaw was immense, providing two assists. England will face Denmark in the semis. Here are further details.
England score four goals against Ukraine
Raheem Sterling set up the first goal for England in the fourth minute as Kane found the net with a brilliant strike. In the second half, Maguire scored from a header after a superb free-kick by Shaw. A close-range header from Kane four minutes later helped England go 3-0 up. Heorhiy Buschan made an outstanding save to deny Kane his hat-trick before Henderson scored.
England are unbeaten in 11 matches
England are unbeaten in 11 matches across competitions. The Three Lions have kept 10 clean sheets during this run. Notably, England have also sealed 10 victories during this phase (W10 D1). England are the only side to have not conceded a single goal in the ongoing Euro 2020. They have netted eight goals as well.
Feats for Kane, Henderson and Sterling
Kane has now netted three goals at Euro 2020. Overall, he has 37 goals for England. As per Opta, Jordan Henderson has scored his first-ever goal for England. Notably, this was his 62nd appearance as he found the net with his 43rd shot attempted shot. Sterling has four-goal involvements at the Euro 2020 (G3 A1).
England script history at the European Championships
As per Opta, England are the first side in European Championship history to score three headed goals in a single match and have done so in a single game themselves in any competition for the first time since November 2016 versus Scotland.
More notable records for England
England have scored nine headed goals at World Cup and Euros since the start of the 2018 World Cup. In fact, no other country has scored more than four headers across the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020 combined. Kane has equaled Alan Shearer for the most major tournament goals for England (World Cup/Euros). He has nine goals and is behind Gary Lineker (10).