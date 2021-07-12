Home / News / Sports News / Euro 2020 final: England lead at the break against Italy
Euro 2020 final: England lead at the break against Italy

Rajdeep Saha
Euro 2020 final: England lead at the break against Italy
Luke Shaw handed England a crucial lead against Italy

The England football team has a crucial 1-0 lead against Italy going into half-time in the UEFA Euro 2020 final at Wembley, Luke Shaw's superb second-minute volley handed the Three Lions an early goal. Italy grew into the game, getting crucial possession but England had more of the play in the attacking third. Here's how the match has panned out so far.

Wing-backs Trippier and Shaw combine for the first goal

In what was an electric counter-attack, England skipper Harry Kane released Kieran Trippier, who had acres of space down the right. The Atletico Madrid player provided a cross to the far post where an incoming Shaw lashed a volley past Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. This was Shaw's maiden goal for England and it couldn't have come on a bigger occasion.

Chiesa goes close for Italy

Juventus' Federico Chiesa almost got the score level with an equalizer in the 35th minute. The winger shrugged of Shaw and then got past Declan Rice off the ball before storming towards the England goal. He took a shot from 25 yards and the ball was inches off the post. Jordan Pickford wouldn't have saved it.

Italy grow into the game and put some pressure

Italy grew into the game and dominated the ball. They applied pressure but a resolute England stood tall. Just ahead of half-time, John Stones blocked Ciro Immobile's first-time volley. And then, Marco Verratti's shot was comfortably kept out by Pickford. Italy will feel they are in the match and a similar approach could help them break down this England side.

Shaw scripts a special record

As per Opta, Shaw's opener was the quickest ever goal scored in the final of the European Championships, as well as his first-ever for the England national team.

Euro 2020 final, Italy vs England: Here's the team news

