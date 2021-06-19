Home / News / Sports News / UEFA Euro 2020, Hungary 1-1 France: List of records broken
UEFA Euro 2020, Hungary 1-1 France: List of records broken

Rajdeep Saha
UEFA Euro 2020, Hungary 1-1 France: List of records broken
France came back from behind to force a draw against Hungary

Antoine Griezmann scored a crucial equalizing goal as France came from behind to draw 1-1 against Hungary in their Group F match at the UEFA Euro 2020. Attila Fiola had given Hungary a shocking lead just before half-time. France, who had so many chances, failed to convert. However, Griezmann was their savior with a goal in the 66th minute.

#HUNFRA

How did the match pan out?

Hungary went ahead in the second minute of added time in the first half against the run of play. Fiola played a lovely one-two with Sallai, before getting past French defender Raphael Varane into the box and placing his shot. In a pulsating half, France missed several clear-cut openings. Hugo Lloris and Kylian Mbappe played a hand in France's equalizer in the 66th minute.

Griezmann

Griezmann now has seven goals at European Championships

Griezmann's equalizer for France was his seventh goal at the European Championships. Notably, he had scored six goals at Euro 2016. He is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (11) and Michel Platini (9) in terms of goals in Euro history. Griezmann now has 38 goals for France in all competitions (93 appearances). Notably, he has netted five goals in six games this year for France.

France

France go unbeaten in 20 games across competitions

Fiola's opener for Hungary was the first time France had conceded in six matches in all competitions. They had registered five clean sheets prior to conceding today against Hungary. As per Opta, this ended France's run of 527 minutes of play without conceding a goal. France are now unbeaten in 20 games in all competitions.

Duo

Contrasting records for Hungary and France

As per Opta, Hungary have never lost a European Championship game in which they've scored first (P4 W2 D2). France have beaten Hungary only once in nine games played on Hungarian soil (D2 L6). Their previous win came in March 1990 at Budapest's Nepstadion (3-1, including a brace from Eric Cantona).

