Home / News / Sports News / UEFA Euro 2020, Italy beat Switzerland: List of records broken
Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Italy beat Switzerland: List of records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 02:21 am
UEFA Euro 2020, Italy beat Switzerland: List of records broken
Italy beat Switzerland in their second game at the Euro 2020

High-flying Italy continued their European Championships campaign with a dominating 3-0 win over Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. With this win, Italy have registered six points to top Group A at UEFA Euro 2020. Manuel Locatelli scored a brace for the Azzurri as the Swiss side fell short. This was a second successive 3-0 win for Italy. Here's more.

In this article
#ITASUI

How did the match pan out?

Italy had a goal chalked off in the 18th minute as VAR deemed the ball struck veteran center-back Giorgio Chiellini's hand in the build-up. Eight minutes later, Domenico Berardi tore down the right and laying a brilliant cross for Locatelli, who scored from point-blank range. The second goal was well worked by the Italians as Locatelli found the net. Ciro Immobile netted the third.

Feats

Italy qualify for knockout stages; register 10th straight clean sheet

Italy have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 10 matches in all competitions. The last time Italy got 10 straight clean sheets was between November 1989 and June 1990. Italy have become the first team to reach the knockout stages of the UEFA Euro 2020. The Italians are unbeaten in 29 games in all competitions (W24 D5).

Duo

Records for Chiellini and Donnarumma

As per Opta, Chiellini's appearance was his 14th game at the European Championship finals, more than any other outfield player for Italy. Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma has become the second-youngest keeper in the history of the European Championships to keep a clean sheet in consecutive appearances (22y 111d on the day of this game). Russia's Igor Akinfeev in June 2008 (22y 71d) holds the record.

Opta stats

Records scripted by Locatelli

Locatelli's opener was the 29th goal in a row Italy scored without reply. Notably, the Sassuolo mid-fielder (23 years and 159 days) is the youngest scorer at Euro 2020. Locatelli is now the third player to score a brace for Italy in a European Championship match. Pierluigi Casiraghi vs Russia (1996) and Mario Balotelli vs Germany (2012) are the other two players.

Do you know?

Immobile nets his 15th goal for Italy

Italy forward Immobile netted his 15th goal for Italy, surpassing the likes of Mario Balotelli, Giovanni Ferrari, and Gianni Rivera.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
One-off Test, ENGW vs INDW: Visitors hit back with wickets

Latest News

Covovax India launch by September; trial for kids soon: SII

India

POCO X3 starts receiving Android 11 update in India

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Twitter loses safe harbor in India, and more

Science

Ferrari to unveil new V6-powered sports car on June 24

Auto

#HealthBytes: Try these yoga asanas for a quick weight loss

Lifestyle

Latest Sports News

WTC final: Decoding Virat Kohli's performance against New Zealand bowlers

Sports

WTC final: Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson in England

Sports

Premier League 2021-22 fixtures have been announced: Details here

Sports

ENGW vs INDW, Only Test: England elect to bat

Sports

Australia announce 18-member squad for white-ball tours of WI, Bangladesh

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

UEFA Euro 2020, world champions France beat Germany: Records broken

Sports

Euro 2020: Ronaldo smashes these records as Portugal beat Hungary

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Netherlands win five-goal thriller against Ukraine

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, England beat Croatia: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics