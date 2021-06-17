UEFA Euro 2020, Italy beat Switzerland: List of records broken

Jun 17, 2021

Italy beat Switzerland in their second game at the Euro 2020

High-flying Italy continued their European Championships campaign with a dominating 3-0 win over Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. With this win, Italy have registered six points to top Group A at UEFA Euro 2020. Manuel Locatelli scored a brace for the Azzurri as the Swiss side fell short. This was a second successive 3-0 win for Italy. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Italy had a goal chalked off in the 18th minute as VAR deemed the ball struck veteran center-back Giorgio Chiellini's hand in the build-up. Eight minutes later, Domenico Berardi tore down the right and laying a brilliant cross for Locatelli, who scored from point-blank range. The second goal was well worked by the Italians as Locatelli found the net. Ciro Immobile netted the third.

Feats

Italy qualify for knockout stages; register 10th straight clean sheet

Italy have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 10 matches in all competitions. The last time Italy got 10 straight clean sheets was between November 1989 and June 1990. Italy have become the first team to reach the knockout stages of the UEFA Euro 2020. The Italians are unbeaten in 29 games in all competitions (W24 D5).

Duo

Records for Chiellini and Donnarumma

As per Opta, Chiellini's appearance was his 14th game at the European Championship finals, more than any other outfield player for Italy. Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma has become the second-youngest keeper in the history of the European Championships to keep a clean sheet in consecutive appearances (22y 111d on the day of this game). Russia's Igor Akinfeev in June 2008 (22y 71d) holds the record.

Opta stats

Records scripted by Locatelli

Locatelli's opener was the 29th goal in a row Italy scored without reply. Notably, the Sassuolo mid-fielder (23 years and 159 days) is the youngest scorer at Euro 2020. Locatelli is now the third player to score a brace for Italy in a European Championship match. Pierluigi Casiraghi vs Russia (1996) and Mario Balotelli vs Germany (2012) are the other two players.

Do you know?

Immobile nets his 15th goal for Italy

Italy forward Immobile netted his 15th goal for Italy, surpassing the likes of Mario Balotelli, Giovanni Ferrari, and Gianni Rivera.