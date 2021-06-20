Euro 2020, Wales progress despite losing against Italy: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 11:41 pm

Italy have extended their unbeaten run to 30 games in all competitions

A much-changed Italian side prevailed over Wales in their Group A clash at the UEFA Euro 2020. Italy won their third straight game at the European Championships to finish with nine points. Wales have progressed to the knockout stages after staying ahead of Switzerland on goal difference. Both teams ended on four points. The Swiss beat Turkey 3-1 after Xherdan Shaqiri's double. Here's more.

Match

In-form Italy overcome 10-man Wales

Wales saw their resistance break in the 39th minute after Italy scored from a brilliant free-kick. Marco Verratti curled in a low ball into the near post as Matteo Pessina's effort went past Wales keeper Ward. Verratti was class for Italy, dominating the scenes. In the second half, Wales made life difficult for themselves after Ethan Ampadu was shown a straight red card.

Italy

Major records scripted by the Azzurri

Italy have now equaled their best unbeaten run - 30 straight games without defeat. The last time they achieved this tally was between 1935 and 1939 under Vittorio Pozzo. They have stitched 25 wins and five draws. Notably, Italy have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Record

Italy equal this record scripted in 1998

Italy have scored seven goals at Euro 2020 so far. This is the best tally among teams as they also have the best goal difference (+7). As per Opta, Italy have never done better in the three matches of the group stage between European Championships and World Cup (seven goals also in 1998).

Stats

Unique record scripted by Italy; unwanted feat for Ampadu

As per Opta, Italy haven't lost a competitive match that they scored in since June 2013 against Brazil in the Confederations Cup. They have won 39 and drawn 12 times from such matches since then. Meanwhile, Ampadu has become the youngest player in European Championships history to be shown a straight red card, aged 20 years and 279 days.

Twitter Post

Wales through to the round of 16

Switzerland

Shaqiri shines as Switzerland overcome Turkey

Xherdan Shaqiri's brace for Switzerland helped them down Turkey 3-1. Switzerland are still alive and will depend on the tally of third-placed teams in other groups to ensure qualification. Shaqiri is now Switzerland's outright top goal-scorer at major tournaments (World Cup and Euros). He now has seven goals for Switzerland at major tournaments.