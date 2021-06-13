Home / News / Sports News / UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium beat Russia: Records broken
Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium beat Russia: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 13, 2021, 02:34 am
UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium beat Russia: Records broken

Belgium eased past Russia in the European Championships with a comfortable 3-0 victory in Group B. Romelu Lukaku was top-notch, hitting two goals for his side. Meanwhile, Thomas Meunier scored the other goal for the world's number one nation. Earlier in Group B, Finland overcame Denmark 1-0. The match was suspended in the first half following the collapse of Christian Eriksen.

In this article
Lukaku

Lukaku scripts these records for Belgium

Lukaku netted his 62nd career goal for Belgium. He has now equaled the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and former Brazil star Ronaldo. Notably, the Inter Milan striker has scored 20 goals in his last 15 competitive games for Belgium. As per Opta, Lukaku has been directly involved in 26 goals in his last 19 appearances for Belgium in all competitions (G22 A4).

Details

How did the match pan out?

Lukaku gave Belgium the lead, firing home from Dries Mertens' cross after a touch from Andrei Semyonov ruled him onside. Meunier scored the second, turning home the rebound after Thorgan Hazard's shot had been turned into his path by Russian keeper Anton Shunin. Belgium saw Lukaku add the third as he outpaced defender Igor Diveev from Meunier's pass, beating Shunin with a low finish.

Do you know?

Meunier scripts history after scoring against Russia

As per the Euro 2020 official site, Meunier became the first player to score a first-half goal as a substitute at the Euros. He had come on in the 27th minute for Timothy Castagne.

Information

Key records scripted in the match

As per William Hill, Belgium have equaled their biggest ever win in the European Championships group stage. Meanwhile, Lukaku has scored in back-to-back European Championships for Belgium (2016-2020).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
1st Test, South Africa beat West Indies: Records broken

Latest News

Triumph commences deliveries of Trident 660 motorcycle in India

Auto

Vivo V21e 5G to debut in India soon; specifications revealed

Science

Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV sold out; second batch coming in 2022

Auto

1st Test, South Africa beat West Indies: Records broken

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: England in trouble against New Zealand

Sports

Latest Sports News

Hardik Pandya aims to go full throttle at T20 WC

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes for disrespectful behavior in DPL match

Sports

2021 French Open final, Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova: Statistical preview

Sports

French Open final: Stefanos Tsitsipas set to face Novak Djokovic

Sports

Euro 2020: Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo can break these records

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Euro 2020: Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo can break these records

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Turkey vs Italy: Decoding the key statistics

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: All that you need to know

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Decoding the contenders for the Golden Boot

Sports
Trending Topics