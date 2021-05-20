Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Germany

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 20, 2021, 04:49 pm

Thomas Muller and Mats Hummers have returned to the German side

The German national football team has been announced for the upcoming European Championships in June. Germany coach Joachim Low has named a strong 26-member squad for the Euro 2020. Notably, Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels returned to the side after a two-year absence. The 2014 world champions have been drawn in Group F along with France, Portugal, and Hungary. We decode Germany's squad.

Duo

Muller and Hummels return to the scheme of things

Bayern Munich forward Muller and Borussia Dortmund defender Hummels were both left out from the international fold since 2019 as Low hoped to bring in the country's next generation of stars. However, the outgoing Germany manager has performed a U-turn ahead of the nation's latest major tournament appearance. Both players took to Twitter and expressed their delight in returning back to the fold.

Presence

Both Muller and Hummels made their presence felt this season

Muller has played a defining part for Bundesliga 2020-21 champions Bayern Munich. The star forward contributed with 11 goals and 18 assists. Muller has provided the most assists in two successive Bundesliga campaigns. Overall, he has scored 15 goals. On the other hand, Hummels was a consistent force for Dortmund, helping them secure a Champions League berth. He also won the DFB-Pokal with Dortmund.

Players

Germany will look up to their in-form players to deliver

Germany will look up to the in-form players in order to perform well in the Euro 2020. Mid-fielders IIkay Gundogan, Leon Goretzka, and Toni Kroos have been impressive for their respective clubs. Antonio Rudiger has been a force at Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel took over. Chelsea's Timo Werner has worked hard and that could pay off. Serge Gnabry and Kai Havertz could be influential.

Germany squad

Euro 2020: A look at Germany's squad

Goal-keepers: Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp, Bernd Leno Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Mats Hummels, Matthias Ginter, Niklas Suele, Emre Can, Lukas Klostermann, Robin Gosens, Robin Koch, Christian Gunter, Marcel Halstenberg Mid-fielders: Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Kai Havertz, Toni Kroos, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Jonas Hofmann, Florian Neuhaus, Jamal Musiala Forwards: Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Timo Werner, Kevin Volland

Tourneys

Germany haven't fired in major tournaments since 2014 WC win

Germany haven't fired in major tournaments since their 2014 World Cup triumph. They were beaten 2-0 by France in the semi-finals of the Euro 2016. Germany were knocked out of the group stage during the FIFA World Cup 2018. They failed to qualify for the Nations League Finals on two successive occasions. In November, Germany were trounced 6-0 by Spain in the Nations League.