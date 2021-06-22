Home / News / Sports News / UEFA Euro 2020: Netherlands, Belgium maintain 100% record; Denmark advance
Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Netherlands, Belgium maintain 100% record; Denmark advance

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 01:37 pm
UEFA Euro 2020: Netherlands, Belgium maintain 100% record; Denmark advance
Andreas Christensen was solid for Denmark in their win over Russia at the Euro 2020

The European Championships saw Denmark advance to the knockout stages after an emotional win over Russia in a key Group B encounter. Denmark won 4-1 to finish second in the group on basis of goal difference. They had earlier lost both their matches. Meanwhile, Belgium topped Group B with nine points. The Netherlands also maintained their 100% record. Here's the complete statistical analysis.

In this article
Denmark

An emphatic emotional victory for Denmark

Denmark, who saw Christian Eriksen collapse on the ground in their opening game, have been down emotionally. Eriksen was discharged from the hospital after a cardiac arrest. The last week was difficult for the Danes and the emotions were visible post the final whistle. There were four different scorers for Denmark in their 4-1 win as they knocked Russia out of the tournament.

Records

Denmark script these records after beating Russia

As per Opta, the Denmark football team is the first side in European Championship history to reach the knockout stages of the competition having lost their first two group stage games. Notably, Denmark have scored four-plus goals in a match at a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup (4-1 victory versus Nigeria).

Wins

Belgium and Netherlands post emphatic wins

World number one team Belgium worked hard for their win against Finland to keep a 100% record. Lukas Hradecky's own goal and Romelu Lukaku's strike helped Belgium win deep into the second half. Kevin De Bruyne had an excellent game once again for Belgium. Meanwhile, the Dutch rode on a brace from Georginio Wijnaldum to thrash North Macedonia 3-0 in Group C.

Netherlands

Records for Wijnaldum and Memphis

Wijnaldum, who netted his 24th and 25th goal for the Netherlands (78 caps), surpassed Marco van Basten and Dirk Kuyt (24 each) and equaled Rafael van der Vaart. As per Opta, Memphis Depay became just the second Dutch player to both score and assist a goal in a game at both the European Championships and World Cup, after Wesley Sneijder.

Belgium

Notable stats for the Belgian side

Belgium have progressed to the knockouts with a 100% record at a major tournament for the third time after the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. The world's number one side has also won all three group games at a European Championships tournament for the first time. Lukaku netted his 63rd goal for Belgium. He has equaled the tally of Uruguay's Luis Suarez (63).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
South Africa beat Windies to win second Test: Records broken

Latest News

'Kill Bill' Hindi remake gets its lead in Kriti Sanon?

Entertainment

Facebook's Clubhouse clone called Live Audio Rooms makes US debut

Technology

COVAXIN 77.8% effective; government panel reviews Phase III trial data

India

Harley-Davidson to announce a new 1,250cc bike on July 13

Auto

I'm nervous about my OTT debut: Shahid Kapoor

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

South Africa beat Windies to win second Test: Records broken

Sports

Olympics: Laurel Hubbard to become first transgender athlete to compete

Sports

WTC final: Play abandoned on Day 4 due to rain

Sports

Decoding the stats of Kyle Jamieson in Test cricket

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Daniil Medvedev

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Euro 2020, Wales progress despite losing against Italy: Records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Spain held by Poland: Records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Hungary 1-1 France: List of records broken

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Czech Republic held by Croatia: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics