UEFA Euro 2020, quarter-finals: All that you need to know

Rajdeep Saha
Jun 30, 2021
UEFA Euro 2020, quarter-finals: All that you need to know
The Euro 2020 quarter-finals start from Friday onwards

The quarter-finals of the European Championships will be starting on Friday as eight teams progressed after a crunch round of 16 stages. Italy's showdown against world number one Belgium is a top draw affair in the quarters of the UEFA Euro 2020. England, who beat Germany 2-0, take on Ukraine. Ahead of another exciting round, we present the key details.

A look at the schedule (July 2-3)

July 2, Friday, Match 1 - Switzerland vs Spain (9:30 PM, St Petersburg) July 3, Saturday, Match 2 - Belgium vs Italy (12:30 AM, Munich) July 3, Saturday, Match 3 - Czech Republic vs Denmark (9:30 PM, Baku) July 4, Sunday, Match 4 - Ukraine vs England (12:30 AM, Rome)

The quarter-finals promise several blockbuster matches

Here are the matches to be played in the quarters: Switzerland v Spain; Belgium v Italy; Czech Republic v Denmark; Ukraine v England.

A look at the notable team stats at Euro 2020

England are the only side at Euro 2020 who are yet to concede a single goal so far. Italy are on their best unbeaten run (31 games). They have won 26 and drawn five. Italy and Belgium have won all their matches so far at the Euro 2020 (4). Spain enter the quarters, having scored five-plus goals in consecutive matches.

Live telecast in India

The matches will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network. One can stream the matches on the SonyLIV app as well (paid subscription).

