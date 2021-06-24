Home / News / Sports News / Euro 2020, round of 16: All you need to know
Euro 2020, round of 16: All you need to know

Rajdeep Saha
Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer so far at the Euro 2020 Championships

The European Championships saw the group stage games come to an end as 16 teams have made it to the knockout stages. The top two teams of the six groups alongside the best four third-placed sides have qualified for the round of 16. We have witnessed a fascinating group stage so far and a similar show is expected next. Here's more.

Battles

Round of 16 promises several blockbuster matches

Belgium v Portugal Italy v Austria France v Switzerland Croatia v Spain Sweden v Ukraine England v Germany Netherlands v Czech Republic Wales v Denmark

A look at the schedule (June 26-28)

June 26, Saturday, Match 1 - Wales vs Denmark (9:30 PM, Amsterdam) June 27, Sunday, Match 2 - Italy vs Austria (12:30 AM, London) Match 3- Netherlands vs Czech Republic (9:30 PM, Budapest) June 28, Monday, Match 4 - Belgium vs Portugal (12:30 AM, Seville) June 28, Match 5 - Croatia vs Spain (9:30 PM, Copenhagen)

A look at the notable team stats at Euro 2020

Three nations - Italy, Netherlands, and Belgium finished with nine points each in the group stage. Italy (Group A) and England (Group D) are the only two sides who haven't conceded a goal yet. Seven sides are yet to taste defeat at the Euro 2020 (Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, England, Sweden, and France). The Dutch football team has scored the most goals (8).

A look at the schedule (June 29-30)

June 29, Tuesday, Match 6 - France vs Switzerland (12:30 AM, Bucharest), Match 7 - England vs Germany (9:30 PM, London), June 30, Wednesday, Match 8 - Sweden vs Ukraine (12:30 AM, Glasgow)

Live telecast in India

The matches will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network. One can stream the matches on the SonyLIV app as well (paid subscription).

