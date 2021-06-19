Home / News / Sports News / UEFA Euro 2020, England 0-0 Scotland: List of records broken
Sports

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 03:13 am
Mason Mount was England's best player on the pitch against Scotland

England lacked the character and vision against Scotland to see their Group D match end in a goalless draw at the UEFA Euro 2020. Playing at home, England were nowhere near to their potential. There was no pressing and imagination in the final third was absent as gritty Scotland picked up a valuable point. Here are the records that were broken

England's pedestrian football help Scotland

England saw John Stones hit the post with his header from a Mason Mount corner. From there on they were far too sluggish and slow. The pedestrian football worked in Scotland's favor, who tested Jordan Pickford and also saw Reece James make an important clearance. Mount was England's best player and drew Scotland goal-keeper, David Marshall, to an important save. Besides that, nothing happened.

Grealish scripts a unique record

Aston Villa mid-fielder Jack Grealish came off the bench and won four fouls for England. As per Opta, this is the most by a substitute at Euro 2020. It is also the most by a substitute in a Euro match since Eder won five for Portugal in the Euro 2016 final versus France.

Fourth successive clean sheet for the Three Lions

This was the fourth successive clean sheet for England. Prior to the Euro 2020, they won two build-up games by a 1-0 margin. England are now unbeaten in eight games in all competitions. They have registered seven clean sheets in this phase.

Unwanted records for sluggish England

Since the new Wembley opened in 2007, England have been held to their second-ever goalless draw in a competitive fixture here. They had drawn 0-0 in October 2010 against Montenegro in a European Championships qualifier under former manager Fabio Capello. This was England's 17th goalless draw at a major tournament (Euros and World Cup), two more than any other nation in these competitions.

England post this unwanted record at Wembley

England failed to record a shot on target in the first half of a match at Wembley. As per Opta, this is the first time England scripted a similar tally since a friendly versus Germany in November 2017. Meanwhile, England last failed to do so in a competitive game at Wembley in November 2014 against Slovenia.

Harry Kane continues to disappoint for England

England skipper Harry Kane had just 10 touches in the first half; the fewest of any player in the match. Kane has failed to register a single shot on target at the Euro 2020. He has also failed to create a single proper chance for his side.

Trending Topics