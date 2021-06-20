Home / News / Sports News / UEFA Euro 2020, Spain held by Poland: Records broken
UEFA Euro 2020, Spain held by Poland: Records broken

Rajdeep Saha
Robert Lewandowski scored the equalising goal for Poland against Spain

Spain played out a second successive draw at the European Championships. The 2008 and 2012 champions were held 1-1 by Poland in their Group E clash in Seville. Alvaro Morata gave Spain the lead in the first half but Robert Lewandowski equalized for the visitors in the 54th minute. Spain couldn't find a breakthrough and have a lot to do in their final game.

ESPPOL

How did the match pan out?

Spain started the game well and Morata gave them the lead in the 25th minute with a close-range finish. Poland almost found the equalizer before half-time but Karol Swiderski's shot rattled the post. Moments later, Gerard Moreno spurned a chance. Lewandowski scored with a header in the second half as minutes later Spain were awarded a penalty. However, Moreno missed the same.

Lewandowski

Brilliant Lewandowski scripts these records

As per Opta, Lewandowski is the first Poland player to score in three different editions of the European Championships (2020, 2016, 2012). He is the second player alongside Cristiano Ronaldo to score at the last three Euros. The veteran Bayern Munich striker scored his 67th international goal for Poland in all competitions. Lewandowski has now scored 32 goals for club and country in 2021.

Morata

Morata scores his 20th goal for Spain

Spain striker Morata netted his 20th goal for his nation. As per Opta, Juventus striker Morata has scored four of Spain's last five goals at the European Championship finals. Notably, only Fernando Torres (five) has ever scored more goals in the competition for Spain. Morata is Spain's top scorer since the start of the Euro 2016 Championship.

Do you know?

Kacper Kozlowski scripts history at the European Championships

As per Opta, Poland's Kacper Kozlowski (17 years and 246 days) has become the youngest ever player to make an appearance at the European Championships, overtaking Jude Bellingham's record (17y 349d) set for England six days ago.

