UEFA Euro 2020, Spain and Sweden seal wins: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 01:12 am

Spain thumped Slovakia 5-0 at the UEFA Euro 2020

Spain thrashed Slovakia 5-0 in their final Group E encounter at the European Championships. The win saw Spain make it through to the knockout stages of the UEFA Euro 2020. Spain finished second in Group E, drawing two and winning one game. Meanwhile, Sweden sealed a five-goal thriller against Poland to top Group E with seven points. Here are the records that were scripted.

Spain

Spain rout below-par Slovakia 5-0

Spain showed their attacking prowess after two drab draws against a below-par Slovakia. Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka scored an own goal to hand Spain a crucial lead. Prior to that, Alvaro Morata had a penalty saved. Aymeric Laporte doubled Spain's lead ahead of half-time. In the second half, Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres provided the cushion for Spain before Slovakia conceded another own goal.

Opta stats

More feats for Spain

Spain have failed to score both their penalties at the Euro 2020. They are the first team to fail to score 2+ penalties in a single edition of the European Championships since Netherlands in 2000. Meanwhile, Spain scored four-plus goals (5) in a single match at a major tournament (World Cup and Euros) for the first time since the Euro 2012 final against Italy.

Do you know?

Spain script a unique record

As per Opta, Spain's 5-0 win over Slovakia was the joint-largest margin of victory by any side in a European Championship match. This was the fifth five-goal victory in the competition and the first since Sweden's 5-0 win over Bulgaria in 2004.

Sweden

Sweden earns 3-2 victory over Poland

Substitute Viktor Claesson scored a 93rd-minute winner for Sweden to oust Poland from Euro 2020. Poland came back from 2-0 down to square level at 2-2. However, there was a late twist. Emil Forsberg gave Sweden the lead in the second minute and then added another in the 59th. Robert Lewandowski netted twice for Poland before Claesson helped Sweden seal a thrilling contest.

Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski smashes these records

Robert Lewandowski now has 69 goals for Poland in all competitions. He has surpassed Robbie Keane's tally of 68 for the Republic of Ireland. As per Opta, Lewandowski's tally is more than twice as many as the rest of the Polish Euro 2020 squad have netted combined for the nation (34). Lewandowski now has five goals at European Championships.

Do you know?

Kulusevski scripts this record for Sweden

Dejan Kulusevski (21y 59d) is the youngest player to assist two goals in a single game at the European Championships since Cesc Fabregas (21y 053d) versus Russia in 2008.

Twitter Post

69 international goals for Lewandowski