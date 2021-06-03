Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Finland

Teemu Pukki will be keen to impress in the upcoming European Championships

The Finland national football team will be keen to build on the team spirit in order to showcase its mettle in the upcoming European Championships. Finland have a decent 26-man squad for the Euro 2020 and forward Teemu Pukki is the big name. Finland are placed in Group J alongside Belgium, Denmark, and Russia. We decode their squad ahead of the tournament.

Pukki

Pukki key to Finland's big moment in the international stage

Finland are making their debut in a major international tournament and there is a lot of excitement surrounding them. Norwich City's Pukki scored a remarkable 10 goals in qualification and heads to the tournament after leading the Canaries back to Premier League qualification. He netted an impressive 26 goals in the recently concluded campaign. The striker is currently recovering from an ankle injury.

Finland

The team has the potential to make an impression

Finland have the attributes to fulfill their potential in the Euro 2020 campaign. The team boasts of a special bond on and off the pitch. Manager Markku Kanerva has a core side available and players know their jobs well. Several players have been on the side for a long time and know the principles. The team's flexibility is one of the major strengths.

Key assets

Finland's key players on focus

Finland will look up to Bayer Leverkusen's Lukas Hradecky in goal. The defensive attributes rely on the likes of central defenders Paulus Arajuuri and Joona Toivio, Their work together has gone very well of late. In mid-field, Glen Kamara is the engine. The Rangers star helped his side go unbeaten in the Scottish Championship 2020-21. Robin Lod will be able to support Pukki.

Show

A look at their recent performances

Finland are placed third in Group D in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022. They have drawn both their games so far. In the UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Finland finished second in their group behind Wales in League B Group 4. In the build-up to the Euro 2020, Finland were beaten 2-0 by Sweden recently.

Squad

A look at Finland's 26-man squad

Goal-keepers: Lukas Hradecky, Jesse Joronen, Anssi Jaakkola Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Leo Vaisanen, Sauli Vaisanen, Daniel O'Shaugnessy, Robert Ivanov, Jere Uronen, Nikolai Alho, Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio, Robin Lod, Pyry Soiri Mid-fielders: Joni Kauko, Onni Valakari, Rasmus Schuller, Tim Sparv, Fredrik Jensen, Robert Taylor, Glen Kamara Forwards: Lassi Lappalainen, Teemu Pukki, Joel Pohjanpalo, Marcus Forss