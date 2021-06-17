Home / News / Sports News / UEFA Euro 2020, Wales beat Turkey; Russia win: Statistical analysis
Wales sealed a crucial victory against Turkey at the Euro 2020

Wales earned a crucial 2-0 win over Turkey in Baku to be on the verge of a Euro 2020 last-16 spot. After a draw against Switzerland in their opening Group A encounter, Wales kept their composure to get the job done against Turkey, who are out of the tournament. Meanwhile, Russia beat Finland 1-0 in Group B. Here is the statistical analysis.

Wales vs Turkey

Wales get past the line against Turkey

Gareth Bales's sumptuous 20-yard diagonal ball to find Aaron Ramsey set Wales on the way to a decisive lead just before half-time. Bale blasted a penalty over the post in the second half to give his side some nervy moments. However, the Real Madrid star set up Connor Roberts for the second. A draw against Italy next will be enough for Wales to progress.

Wales

Notable records scripted by the Welsh side

As per Opta, Bale and Ramsey created a total of four chances for one another against Turkey. This is the most of any duo in a single game at Euro 2020. In the previous edition, the most by any pair in a single game was also Bale and Ramsey (six against Russia). Ramsey registered his 17th goal for Wales.

Details

Russia off the mark at Euro 2020

After suffering a heavy defeat against Belgium in their opening tie, Russia sealed a crucial 1-0 win over Finland. Aleksey Miranchuk gave Russia the lead in first-half injury time with a fine, curling finish. He got his shot despite being surrounded by defenders. Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo had earlier seen his goal ruled out for off-side. Both teams have three points each.

Do you know?

Unwanted record for Bale

Bale had a brilliant game but ended up scripting an unwanted record. As per Opta, he is the first player to miss the goal frame entirely with a penalty at the European Championships since Raul for Spain against France at the 2000 tournament (excluding shootouts).

Information

Dzyuba shines for Russia

As per Opta, following his assist, Artem Dzyuba has had a hand in 22 goals in his last 21 appearances for Russia in all competitions (14 goals, 8 assists).

