Euro 2020, Slovakia beat Poland; Czech Republic win: Statistical analysis

Sports

Slovakia stunned Poland 2-1 at the Euro 2020 Championships

Slovakia dished out a commendable performance against 10-man Poland to win their Group E tie at the UEFA Euro 2020. Milan Skriniar's winner gave the 36th-ranked outfit a valuable win. Meanwhile, in Group D, Scotland were beaten by the Czech Republic. Patrik Schick scored a brace which included a fantastic goal from the halfway line. Here we present the key statistics.

SCOCZE

Schick thrives against Scotland

Schick was the hero for the Czechs, guiding them to a comfortable victory over Scotland at Hampden. The Bayer Leverkusen player scored his first in the 42nd minute with a header. The big moment came when Schick got the ball in the halfway line and his astonishing shot went past goal-keeper Marshall. The fans were stunned as Schick silenced them in style.

Stats

Rare win for the Czechs against Scotland

The Czech Republic sealed their first win against Scotland since October 2010, ending a run of one draw and three defeats. As per Opta, Scotland have lost their opening match in five of its last six appearances at a major tournament. They have also failed to score on five occasions in that run.

Schick

Schick smashes these records for the Czechs

Schick has now been involved in 10 goals in his last nine international starts (8 goals, 2 assists). The Leverkusen forward now has 13 goals for his country in 27 appearances, including four in five this year. As per Opta, at 49.7 yards, Schick's second goal was the furthest distance from which a goal has been scored at the Euros since 1980.

POLSLO

Poland stunned by Slovakia

Slovakia had taken an early lead in the 18th minute when the ball bounced off the post and rebounded in off Poland goal-keeper Wojciech Szczesny. Karol Linetty equalized for the Poles in the second half after a brilliant one-touch move. Grzegorz Krychowiak was sent off for Poland. Skriniar's scored from a fine low shot on the turn from the edge of the penalty area.

Opta stats

Notable records for Poland

Linetty's equalizer against Slovakia was the second-fastest goal after half-time in European Championships history, after Marcel Coras in 1984 for Romania versus Germany (45:21). Poland's Szczesny is the first goal-keeper to score an own-goal in European Championships history. Grzegorz Krychowiak is the third player to be sent off for Poland at a major tournament (European Championship or World Cup).

Euro 2020: Spain held to goalless draw by Sweden

