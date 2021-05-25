Europa League final, Villarreal vs Manchester United: The key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 25, 2021, 05:23 pm

Villarreal and Manchester United face each other in the Europa League 2020-21 final

Villarreal and Manchester United are set to take on each other in the Europa League final in Gdansk on Wednesday night. Spanish side Villarreal are aiming to win a maiden Europa League honor as United can have another bite at the trophy after emerging triumphant in 2016-17. A lot is at stake for both clubs as they seek European success. Here are the details.

Man United

Manchester United's journey in the Europa League 2020-21 season

After Champions League exit, United overcame Spanish side Real Sociedad (4-0 on aggregate) in the round of 32. Post that, they faced AC Milan in the round of 16. United drew the first match 1-1 before earning a valuable 1-0 win in the second leg. In the quarter-finals, United beat Granada 4-0 on aggregate. They beat AS Roma 8-5 on aggregate in the semis.

Villarreal

Villarreal's journey in the Europa League 2020-21 season

Villarreal topped Group I with 16 points before beating Red Bull Salzburg (4-1) and Dynamo Kyiv (4-0) on aggregate in the round of 32 and round of 16 respectively. Villarreal beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals. Unai Emery's men then got past Arsenal 2-1 on aggregate in the semis.

Leagues

Villarreal finished seventh in La Liga, United second-best in EPL

Villarreal finished seventh in La Liga 2020-21 season. They claimed 58 points from 38 games (W15 D13 L10). Gerard Moreno scored 23 goals and contributed with seven assists for Villarreal in La Liga this season. Meanwhile, Manchester United claimed the second position in the Premier League. United, who went unbeaten away from home, amassed 74 points. Bruno Fernandes (G18 A12) was the chief contributor.

Performers

Europa League 2020-21: Chief contributors for Villarreal and Man United

Moreno tops the show for Villarreal in the UEL 2020-21 season (G6 A1). Paco Alacer has also netted six goals, besides making one assist. For Man United, Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani have scored five goals each in the Europa League this season. Meanwhile, Fernandes has also contributed with four assists, meaning he has nine-goal involvements.

Managers

Solskjaer aiming for maiden trophy, Emery targets fourth honor

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is vying to win his maiden trophy as Man United manager. Under him, the club has reached four semi-finals across competitions since last season, including the Europa League, where United were beaten by eventual winners Sevilla. Meanwhile, Unai Emery has won the competition thrice with Sevilla earlier and also reached the final with Arsenal in 2018-19.

Details

Probable line-ups, timing and TV listing

Villarreal probable XI: Rulli/Asenjo; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Pino, Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros: Moreno, Bacca Manchester United probable XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani The match is set to start at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday. One can watch the match live on the Sony Ten Network and stream the same on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).