FA Cup, Chelsea vs Leicester City: Decoding the major stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 14, 2021, 02:59 pm

Chelsea and Leicester City are set to face each other in the FA Cup final on Saturday. The Blues are fourth in the Premier League, three points below third-placed Leicester. Notably, these two clubs are also set for a Premier League showdown after the FA Cup final. With a trophy on offer, one expects a crunch game at the Wembley tomorrow. Here's more.

Chelsea

Chelsea aiming to win their ninth FA Cup

Chelsea have won eight FA Cups in total so far (third-highest). They are seeking a ninth trophy and a first since enjoying success in 2017-18 under Antonio Conte. Interestingly, Chelsea have also been six-time runners-up and lost against Arsenal last season. Chelsea have reached the FA Cup final for the 15th time.

Journey

Chelsea and Leicester's journey to the FA Cup final

Third round: Chelsea 4-0 Morecambe, Stoke City 0-4 Leicester City Fourth round: Chelsea 3-1 Luton Town, Brentford 1-3 Leicester City Fifth round: Barnsley 0-1 Chelsea, Leicester City 1-0 Brighton Quarter-finals: Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United, Leicester City 3-1 Manchester United Semi-finals: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City, Leicester City 1-0 Southampton

Do you know?

Leicester have reached maiden FA Cup final in 52 years

Leicester have reached four FA Cup finals, losing on each occasion. Their last final appearance came in 1968-69. It has taken the Foxes 52 years to reach another FA Cup final. They will be keen to win a maiden trophy in this competition.

Performers

Notable performers for both sides in FA Cup this season

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored four goals in five FA Cup games this season. He is the top scorer this season in the competition. For the Blues, Tammy Abraham has netted four goals in three matches. In terms of assists, Youri Tielemans has accumulated a brace for the Foxes. Callum Hudson-Odoi has the same number for Chelsea (2).