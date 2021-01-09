Home / News / Sports News / FA Cup, Liverpool beat virus-hit Aston Villa: Records broken
09 Jan 2021

FA Cup, Liverpool beat virus-hit Aston Villa: Records broken

Written by

Rajdeep Saha

Sports

FA Cup, Liverpool beat virus-hit Aston Villa: Records broken

Premier League champions Liverpool reached the FA Cup fourth round with a comfortable victory over a COVID-affected Aston Villa.

Villa's academy players with no first-team experience fought valiantly as it took Liverpool to get on top in the second half.

Villa fielded a starting XI composed of seven under-23 players and four from the under-18s.

Here are further details.

In this article
Young and inexperienced Villa side show character Liverpool script a record, Salah extends scoring run Notable records scripted in the match Villa's Louie Barry scripts this special record

#AVLLIV

Young and inexperienced Villa side show character

Sadio Mane headed in to give Liverpool the lead in the fourth minute.

From there on the Villa youngsters remained resolute in defence and then stunned the visitors when 17-year-old Louie Barry equalized.

The Villa youngsters looked tired in the second half as Liverpool exerted more pressure, scoring three goals in a five-minute spell after the break.

Stats

Liverpool script a record, Salah extends scoring run

The Reds registered 29 shots against Aston Villa. As per Opta, this is their most in an away game since attempting 30 away at Bolton Wanderers in a Premier League match in August 2009.

Mohamed Salah smashed his 17th goal of the season in all competitions.

The Egyptian has raced to 111 career goals for Liverpool in 177 matches.

Opta stats

Notable records scripted in the match

Villa's 19-year-old goal-keeper Akos Onodi made eight saves against the Reds. This is the most by a goal-keeper for a Premier League side in an FA Cup match since March 2018.

Xherdan Shaqiri is the first Liverpool player to assist two goals as a substitute since James Milner did so against Spartak Moscow in December 2017 (3).

Information

Villa's Louie Barry scripts this special record

As per Opta, Louie Barry, aged 17 years and 201 days, is the youngest player to score an FA Cup goal for a Premier League team since Rony Lopes (17y 8d) in January 2013 for Manchester City versus Watford.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
SCG Test: India bundled out for 244 in first innings
Last updated on Jan 09, 2021, 11:08 am
Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Latest News
Bundesliga, Bayern Munich's 12-game unbeaten run ends: Records broken
Sports
Australian Open: Djokovic, Nadal, Serena will quarantine in Adelaide
Sports
Shilpa Shirodkar gets the COVID-19 vaccine in UAE
Entertainment
Democrats want to impeach Trump, again, but Biden is non-committal
World
Related Timelines
FA Cup: Aston Villa first team to miss Liverpool tie
Sports
Premier League, Liverpool beat Tottenham: List of records broken
Sports
Premier League, Fulham 1-1 Liverpool: List of records broken
Sports