Home / News / Sports News / Federer withdraws from Toronto, Cincinnati Masters, doubtful for US Open
Sports

Federer withdraws from Toronto, Cincinnati Masters, doubtful for US Open

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 05:13 pm
Federer withdraws from Toronto, Cincinnati Masters, doubtful for US Open
Roger Federer pulls out of Toronto and Cincinnati Masters

Swiss ace Roger Federer has pulled out of the upcoming Toronto and Cincinnati Masters events due to a knee injury. He is yet to confirm his participation in the US Open, starting August 30. The 39-year-old had earlier withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics after reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Federer, who will turn 40 on Sunday, underwent a double knee surgery last year.

In this article
Federer

Federer was knocked out of Wimbledon

Federer recently suffered a defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finals. Prior to Wimbledon, the 20-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from French Open after reaching the last 16. Last year, a couple of knee surgeries had ruled him out of the 2020 season. He then made a successful return to the ATP Tour in Doha.

Others

Other players who will miss the tournaments

Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Alexander Zverev will also miss the tournament in Toronto. "I need to recover so that I can hopefully be at my best for the remainder of the seasons," Zverev said. The likes of Matteo Berrettini, Milos Raonic, and Pablo Carreno Busta are the other absentees. While the Toronto Masters start on August 9, Cincinnati Master will be played a week later.

Information

Federer's last Grand Slam title

Federer last clinched a Grand Slam title by winning the 2018 Australian Open. Ever since, world number one Novak Djokovic has claimed eight more majors, while Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal has bagged four. The three rivals now own 20 Grand Slam titles each.

US Open

Will Federer feature at the US Open?

It remains to be seen if Federer appears at the US Open this year. The world number nine has won a total of nine US Open titles. Notably, his last title in New York came in 2008 when he defeated Andy Murray in the final. That was the fifth consecutive US Open crown for Federer, who won his first in 2004.

Form

Federer is 9-4 in the season

Federer has a win-loss record of 9-4 in the ongoing season. Ahead of 2021 Wimbledon, he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Halle Open. Federer was in terrific touch at Roland Garros, having defeated Dominik Koepfer, Marin Cilic, and Denis Istomin. Before that, Federer was stunned by Pablo Andujar in Geneva. In March, the former lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatar Open quarter-finals.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Statistical analysis of Chelsea vs Manchester United rivalry

Latest News

India, China disengage in Gogra after 12th round of talks

India

'Cobra Kai' S04 finally gets release date, premiering this December

Entertainment

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 14: Complete report

Sports

78th Venice Film Festival: Picking nine of our favorite flicks

Entertainment

How to watch field hockey? Here is a useful guide

Sports

Latest Sports News

Statistical analysis of Chelsea vs Manchester United rivalry

Sports

Finishing fourth in Olympics is no small feat: Rani Rampal

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia loses semi-final bout in 65kg category

Sports

Two Belarus team coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics

Sports

Manchester City sign Jack Grealish for £100m

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

List of unbreakable records scripted by Rafael Nadal

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Stefanos Tsitsipas

Sports

Novak Djokovic turns 34: Presenting his monumental records

Sports

Nadal withdraws from Miami Open to prepare for clay season

Sports

Roger Federer News

Djokovic vs Federer vs Nadal: A statistical comparison

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Hubert Hurkacz stuns Roger Federer to reach semis

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Federer proceeds to last 16 despite dropping set

Sports

2021 Wimbledon, Roger Federer overcomes Richard Gasquet: Records broken

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Mannarino retires through injury; Roger Federer advances

Sports
Trending Topics