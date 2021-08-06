Federer withdraws from Toronto, Cincinnati Masters, doubtful for US Open

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 05:13 pm

Roger Federer pulls out of Toronto and Cincinnati Masters

Swiss ace Roger Federer has pulled out of the upcoming Toronto and Cincinnati Masters events due to a knee injury. He is yet to confirm his participation in the US Open, starting August 30. The 39-year-old had earlier withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics after reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. Federer, who will turn 40 on Sunday, underwent a double knee surgery last year.

Federer

Federer was knocked out of Wimbledon

Federer recently suffered a defeat to Hubert Hurkacz in the 2021 Wimbledon quarter-finals. Prior to Wimbledon, the 20-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from French Open after reaching the last 16. Last year, a couple of knee surgeries had ruled him out of the 2020 season. He then made a successful return to the ATP Tour in Doha.

Others

Other players who will miss the tournaments

Tokyo Olympics gold-medalist Alexander Zverev will also miss the tournament in Toronto. "I need to recover so that I can hopefully be at my best for the remainder of the seasons," Zverev said. The likes of Matteo Berrettini, Milos Raonic, and Pablo Carreno Busta are the other absentees. While the Toronto Masters start on August 9, Cincinnati Master will be played a week later.

Information

Federer's last Grand Slam title

Federer last clinched a Grand Slam title by winning the 2018 Australian Open. Ever since, world number one Novak Djokovic has claimed eight more majors, while Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal has bagged four. The three rivals now own 20 Grand Slam titles each.

US Open

Will Federer feature at the US Open?

It remains to be seen if Federer appears at the US Open this year. The world number nine has won a total of nine US Open titles. Notably, his last title in New York came in 2008 when he defeated Andy Murray in the final. That was the fifth consecutive US Open crown for Federer, who won his first in 2004.

Form

Federer is 9-4 in the season

Federer has a win-loss record of 9-4 in the ongoing season. Ahead of 2021 Wimbledon, he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Halle Open. Federer was in terrific touch at Roland Garros, having defeated Dominik Koepfer, Marin Cilic, and Denis Istomin. Before that, Federer was stunned by Pablo Andujar in Geneva. In March, the former lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the Qatar Open quarter-finals.