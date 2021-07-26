Home / News / Sports News / Indian fencer Bhavani Devi goes down fighting on Games debut
Sports

Indian fencer Bhavani Devi goes down fighting on Games debut

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 10:51 am
Indian fencer Bhavani Devi goes down fighting on Games debut
Devi began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Azizi but lost to world no. 3 Brunet in the next round

Bhavani Devi's Olympic debut ended with a second-round defeat in the women's individual sabre event but the Indian fencer bowed out of the Tokyo Games with much promise on Monday. Devi began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into world number three and Rio Olympic semifinalist Manon Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.

In this article
Details

Brunet used all her experience to negate Devi's tactics

Devi's aggression yielded points against Azizi but French Brunet used all her experience to negate the tactics of the Indian, who lost two points for going out of the arena. The Indian could score only one point each in the first two periods but came back well in the third. Brunet was sharp and had better technique as she scored points from distance.

Performance

Devi put up a better performance in the opening round

After trailing 2-8 going into the third and final round, Devi needed nothing short of a spectacular show in the final one but Brunet largely remained untroubled in the nine-minute and 48-second match. In the opening round, though, Chennai's Devi was a better player, taking advantage of Azizi's open stance, allowing her to score points quickly.

Other details

Fencer who touches 15 point mark first is declared winner

Devi did not concede a single point in the first three-minute period and raced to a commanding 8-0 lead against the Tunisian. Azizi managed some touches in the second period but the Indian kept building her lead to win the contest in six minutes and 14 seconds. The fencer who touches the 15 point mark first, is declared the winner.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
India beat Sri Lanka in first T20I: Records broken

Latest News

Most parts of Gujarat witness heavy rains; 56 roads closed

India

'Army of Thieves' teaser is genius, Matthias Schweighöfer impresses

Entertainment

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army pays tributes to its soldiers

India

'Dexter' season nine trailer reveals how he fights his urges

Entertainment

HP launches new Victus 16 gaming laptops in India

Technology

Latest Sports News

Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal advances to third round at Olympics

Sports

CWI drops a T20I from home series against Pakistan

Sports

India beat Sri Lanka in first T20I: Records broken

Sports

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in third T20I, win series: Records broken

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 2: Complete report

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

India News

CBI raids 40 locations in the J&K gun license scam

India

Delta variant still a dominant lineage across India: INSACOG

India

Lightning strikes jump by 34%; experts point to climate change

India

Government building buffer stock of COVID-19 drugs before third wave

India

Phones of politicians, journalists reportedly hacked; Indian government denies involvement

India
Trending Topics