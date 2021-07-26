Indian fencer Bhavani Devi goes down fighting on Games debut

Devi began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Azizi but lost to world no. 3 Brunet in the next round

Bhavani Devi's Olympic debut ended with a second-round defeat in the women's individual sabre event but the Indian fencer bowed out of the Tokyo Games with much promise on Monday. Devi began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into world number three and Rio Olympic semifinalist Manon Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.

Brunet used all her experience to negate Devi's tactics

Devi's aggression yielded points against Azizi but French Brunet used all her experience to negate the tactics of the Indian, who lost two points for going out of the arena. The Indian could score only one point each in the first two periods but came back well in the third. Brunet was sharp and had better technique as she scored points from distance.

Devi put up a better performance in the opening round

After trailing 2-8 going into the third and final round, Devi needed nothing short of a spectacular show in the final one but Brunet largely remained untroubled in the nine-minute and 48-second match. In the opening round, though, Chennai's Devi was a better player, taking advantage of Azizi's open stance, allowing her to score points quickly.

Fencer who touches 15 point mark first is declared winner

Devi did not concede a single point in the first three-minute period and raced to a commanding 8-0 lead against the Tunisian. Azizi managed some touches in the second period but the Indian kept building her lead to win the contest in six minutes and 14 seconds. The fencer who touches the 15 point mark first, is declared the winner.