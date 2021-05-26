Who is German national football team's next manager Hansi Flick?

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 26, 2021, 12:35 pm

Hansi Flick will replace Joachim Low as Germany's new manager

Bayern Munich's departing manager Hansi Flick is all set to take over as German national football team boss after the upcoming European Championships. Flick has signed a contract to be the Germany manager till 2024. He will be replacing Joachim Low, who will be leaving his position following the delayed Euro 2020. Low has been Germany's manager since 2006. Here are the details.

Germany

Flick played a crucial role as former assistant manager

From 2006-2014, Flick was Germany's assistant coach. Flick was technically the German manager in the Euro 2008 quarter-final against Portugal after Low was sent off in the previous match. Alongside Low, he helped Germany finish second at the Euro 2008 and third at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Germany reached the semis of the Euro 2012 and won the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Bayern

From Bayern assistant manager to earning a contract until 2023

On July 1, 2019, Flick joined Bayern Munich as an assistant coach, under the management of Nico Kovac. When Kovac left the club in November, Flick was promoted to the interim manager position. In December Bayern announced that Flick will be the permanent boss until the end of the season. In April 2020, Bayern extended Flick's contract to 2023.

2019-20

Raining trophies for Bayern in maiden season under Flick

Under Flick, Bayern looked a transformed side, dominating European football in the delayed 2019-20 season. After pocketing the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, the German giants sealed the Champions League honor after overcoming Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in Lisbon. Bayern were a notch above the rest in a season hampered by COVID-19. They won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup as well.

2020-21

Flick brings more success as Bayern appoint Nagelsmann

After leading Bayern to their first-ever sextuple, Flick saw his side dominate the Bundesliga once again. Bayern won the Bundesliga 2020-21 title to pocket their ninth successive league trophy. He expressed his desire to leave the club after the 2020-21 season. Last month, Bayern appointed Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager, having reached a compensation agreement with RB Leipzig.

Bayern

Flick lost just seven games as Bayern manager

Flick managed Bayern across 86 matches in all competitions and had a win percentage of 81.40. Under his managerial stint, Bayern won 70 matches, drew nine, and lost just seven. They also forwarded a staggering 255 goals. After scoring 100 goals in Bundesliga 2019-20, Bayern smashed 99 goals in the recently concluded season.

Feats

Notable feats achieved by Flick as Bayern manager

Under Flick, Bayern became the first team in Champions League history to lift the trophy with a 100% win record. They won 23 matches in a row across all competitions to set a new record in German football. Flick coached Bayern to only their second treble last season. The former Bayern Munich player won seven trophies with the club in his managerial reign.

Information

Flick was adjudged UEFA Men's Coach of the Year

Flick was adjudged UEFA Men's Coach of the Year for a terrific 2019-20 season. He also won the IFFHS World's Best Club Coach last year. Flick was also honored as the German Football Manager of the Year in 2020.