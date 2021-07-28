Home / News / Sports News / Former England pacer Mike Hendrick dies aged 72
Sports

Former England pacer Mike Hendrick dies aged 72

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 11:30 am
Former England pacer Mike Hendrick dies aged 72
Former England pacer Mike Hendrick has passed away aged 72

Former England pacer Mike Hendrick passed away on Tuesday at the age of 72. Hendrick had also represented Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire in domestic cricket. The former cricketer had been suffering from bowel and liver cancer for a while. He went on to represent England in 30 Tests and 22 ODI matches, besides also being the first professional coach of Ireland. Here's more.

In this article
Test cricket

A look at Hendrick's Test feats

In 30 Tests, Hendrick claimed 87 Test scalps at an average of 25.83. His best figures were 4/28 as he claimed five four-wicket hauls. As per News18, Hendrick claimed 26 of his 87 Test wickets against India during the 1974 and 1979 series. He also held the world record for most Test wickets without a five-wicket haul.

Numbers

A look at Hendrick's numbers

In 22 ODI matches for England, Hendricks claimed 35 scalps with a best of 5/31. Overall in List A cricket (including ODIs), he finished with 297 wickets at 19.59. Meanwhile, in First-class cricket (including Tests), he took a total of 770 wickets at 20.50. He claimed 30 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls as well.

Information

Hendrick impressed in the 1979 World Cup

Hendrick featured in the 1979 World Cup final for England against West Indies. He was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, finishing with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.90 with a best of 4 for 15.

Quote

Derbyshire County Cricket Club issues a statement

"Derbyshire County Cricket Club is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Mike Hendrick, one of the county's finest post-war cricketers," Cricket Derbyshire said in a statement.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 4: Complete report

Latest News

Legendary Indian badminton player Nandu Natekar no more

Sports

Decoding the key numbers of Ajinkya Rahane in England

Sports

MSI launches new hi-end gaming laptops in India

Technology

Delhi: IMD issues orange alert; warns of major traffic disruptions

Delhi

'Pokemon' live-action series: 'Lucifer' creator Joe Henderson's next Netflix project

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Sindhu smashes her way into pre-quarterfinals at Olympics

Sports

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 4: Complete report

Sports

Manchester United agree fee with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane

Sports

Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19, 2nd T20I gets postponed

Sports

Flora Duffy wins Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold medal

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

'Indian batters will be tested in Southampton', says Mike Hesson

Sports

England fast bowler Jofra Archer set for County Championship return

Sports

Former England cricketer Robin Jackman passes away aged 75

Sports

Football legend Paolo Rossi passes away aged 64

Sports

England Cricket Team News

England vs India: Hosts announce squad for first two Tests

Sports

England beat Pakistan in third T20I, seal series: Records broken

Sports

England beat Pakistan in second T20I: List of records broken

Sports

1st T20I, Pakistan beat England by 31 runs: Records broken

Sports

England players forced to self-isolate return for Pakistan T20Is

Sports
Trending Topics