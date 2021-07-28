Former England pacer Mike Hendrick dies aged 72

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 11:30 am

Former England pacer Mike Hendrick has passed away aged 72

Former England pacer Mike Hendrick passed away on Tuesday at the age of 72. Hendrick had also represented Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire in domestic cricket. The former cricketer had been suffering from bowel and liver cancer for a while. He went on to represent England in 30 Tests and 22 ODI matches, besides also being the first professional coach of Ireland. Here's more.

Test cricket

A look at Hendrick's Test feats

In 30 Tests, Hendrick claimed 87 Test scalps at an average of 25.83. His best figures were 4/28 as he claimed five four-wicket hauls. As per News18, Hendrick claimed 26 of his 87 Test wickets against India during the 1974 and 1979 series. He also held the world record for most Test wickets without a five-wicket haul.

Numbers

A look at Hendrick's numbers

In 22 ODI matches for England, Hendricks claimed 35 scalps with a best of 5/31. Overall in List A cricket (including ODIs), he finished with 297 wickets at 19.59. Meanwhile, in First-class cricket (including Tests), he took a total of 770 wickets at 20.50. He claimed 30 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls as well.

Information

Hendrick impressed in the 1979 World Cup

Hendrick featured in the 1979 World Cup final for England against West Indies. He was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, finishing with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.90 with a best of 4 for 15.

Quote

Derbyshire County Cricket Club issues a statement

"Derbyshire County Cricket Club is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Mike Hendrick, one of the county's finest post-war cricketers," Cricket Derbyshire said in a statement.