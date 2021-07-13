India's 1983 WC hero Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest

India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharma dies of cardiac arrest

Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma has died of a massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 66 and is survived by his wife Renu Sharma, two daughters Puja, Preeti, and son Chirag Sharma. Yashpal Sharma contributed immensely to the Indian cricket team and was a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team.

Career

He collapsed at home after returning from his morning walk

"Yes, Yashpal is no more with us. We just received the information from his family," a former teammate confirmed to PTI. According to sources, Yashpal collapsed at home after returning from his morning walk. In his international career, Yashpal played 37 Tests, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs in which he made 883. He also picked up one wicket in each format.

Information

He was known for his gutsy attitude and his stroke-filled half-century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at the Old Trafford will forever be etched in the public memory. He was also a national selector during the early part of the 2000s.

Reaction

I am just shocked: Dilip Vengsarkar

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar expressed shock at his teammate's demise. "It is unbelievable. He was the fittest among all of us. I had asked him that day when we met how about his routine. He was a vegetarian, teetotaller, used to have soup for his dinner and very particular about his morning walks. I am just shocked," Vengsarkar told PTI.

Roles

He stood as an umpire in a few women's ODIs

In Ranji Trophy, where he represented three teams -- Punjab, Haryana and Railways --, Yashpal Sharma played 160 matches amassing 8,933 runs which included 21 centuries with a highest score of 201 not out. He was an umpire too and stood in a couple of women's ODIs. The multi-faceted former player also served as coach of the Uttar Pradesh Ranji team.

Team

Former teammate Kirti Azad remembers Yashpal Sharma

The 1983 squad had met on the sidelines of a book launch in Delhi a couple of weeks ago. "We had a great reunion. I remember the very first game in the 1983 World Cup playing the mighty West Indies with those fast bowlers, he set the agenda and we won that game," said former teammate Kirti Azad.

Quote

He was a livewire on the field: Azad

"He was again fantastic in the semifinal hitting Bob Willis for a six. Nowadays people say (Ravindra) Jadeja hits stumps regularly but so did Yashpal. He was a livewire on the field and would hit stumps all the time," Azad recalled.