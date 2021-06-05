Formula 1, Singapore Grand Prix gets called off: Details here

Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 01:48 pm

The Singapore Grand Prix has been canceled this season

The 2021 edition of the Singapore Grand Prix has been canceled by Formula 1 race organizers. The race won't be taking place due to the ongoing safety and logistic concerns caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There is also the context of immigration restrictions in the city-state. Other races this season could also meet a similar fate. Here are further details on the same.

Cancelation

Canceling the race was necessary, says deputy chairman

Deputy chairman of the race, Colin Syn, said to cancel the race for a second successive year was necessary. "We understand that our fans were looking forward to another edition of the Singapore Grand Prix." "To cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore."

Details

After Turkish GP, race in Singapore gets canceled

The Singapore GP was set to be held between October 1-3 at the Marina Bay street circuit. As per reports, the likes of Turkey, China, and the second race at Austin in the USA are all under consideration as replacements. Last month, the Turkish Grand Prix which had replaced the Canadian GP was canceled due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

USA

US could be a viable option as replacement

Formula 1 has been offered the option by the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas to hold two races this season. If the move goes through, the first race would likely be on October 15-17. Interestingly, this will be a weekend before the US GP, which is set to be held on October 22-24. This could be an appealing solution for F1 organizers.

Do you know?

Several other races are in doubt as well

The F1 is targeting a full 23-race calendar this year. However, several other races are in doubt. The Japanese, Brazilian, Mexican, and Australian Grand Prix are the doubtful ones for various reasons.

Reasons

Why are there doubts regarding these races?

Japan is currently reeling under the pressure of COVID-19 as the vaccination process is low. The country is planning to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics despite protests and the decision regarding the F1 race will take place once the global event ends. Mexico and Brazil have among the highest coronavirus caseloads. Meanwhile, Australia has taken a zero-tolerance approach with heavy travel restrictions.

Story

The story of the F1 2021 season so far

The F1 2021 season has seen five races take place so far. The season started with the Bahrain GP and was followed by the Emilia Romagna GP. Portuguese, Spanish, and Monaco Grand Prix followed suit. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit is currently underway with the race set for tomorrow.

Do you know?

Verstappen and Red Bull are on top this season

Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the F1 2021 standings (105 points). He is above second-placed Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes (101 points). McLaren's Lando Norris occupies third place in the driver's standings. Red Bull are one point above Mercedes at the Constructors standings.