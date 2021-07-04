Formula 1, Max Verstappen wins the Austrian GP: Records broken

Max Verstappen continued his dream run in 2021 as he pocketed the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen looks like the favorite to win the Formula 1 title this season. It was a blow for Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton, who finished fourth in the standings. Valtteri Bottas and McLaren's Lando Norris finished second and third respectively. Here's more.

Red Bull seal five F1 wins in a row

Red Bull have now won five races in a row and the manner in which Verstappen drove highlighted his prowess once again. Red Bull are a real force this season and have taken the impetus over an inconsistent Mercedes outfit. This was also Red Bull's sixth race win of the season. Notably, Verstappen has won his fifth race too.

Verstappen wins 15th race in F1, earns 50th podium finish

After winning the Emilia Romagna GP, Monaco GP, French GP, and the Styrian GP, Verstappen sealed another superb victory. This was Verstappen's eighth podium finish as well this season out of nine races. He has now claimed his 50th podium finish in F1 history. This was also his 15th race win. Meanwhile, his team-mate Sergio Perez finished sixth behind Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

A look at the drivers finishing within the points

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz clinched fifth place to get some crucial points. He now has 60 points, two behind team-mate Charles Leclerc (62), who finished eighth today. Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren claimed seventh place. Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly finished ninth. Veteran driver Fernando Alonso, racing for Alpine, claimed 10th place. For the third successive race he has finished within the points.

Verstappen and Red Bull keep the pace up

Verstappen now has 182 points this season and is well above Hamilton, who has picked up 150 points. As far as the Constructor Standings is concerned, Red Bull (286) have a 44-point lead over Mercedes (242). McLaren, third, have 141 points.