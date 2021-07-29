Home / News / Sports News / Fouaad Mirza's horse 'Seigneur Medicott' certified as sound in health
Fouaad Mirza's horse 'Seigneur Medicott' certified as sound in health

Astha Oriel
The judging committee cleared Mirza's horse for the evening event which is scheduled for between Friday and Monday

Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza's equine partner Seigneur Medicott was on Thursday certified as sound in health and fulfilling the necessary criteria of the judging committee to begin Tokyo Olympics action on Friday, said a statement issued by the Embassy Group, which is backing Mirza. The judging committee cleared Mirza's horse for the evening event which is scheduled for between Friday and Monday.

Inspection round is conducted to ensure the horse is fit

With the completion of the horse inspection round, Mirza and Seigneur Medicott will be participating in the upcoming events scheduled between July 30 and August 2, the statement said. The inspection round is conducted before any equestrian event by a judging committee to ensure that the horse is fit to participate in upcoming competitions.

In case of injury, horse is eliminated from participation

Horses are presented for inspection to the judges who then walk with the equine to make sure it is not lame and has no injuries. If any injuries exist, the horse is eliminated from participating in future competitions. In cases of doubt, the horse is sent to a holding box for further inspection and called to examine further.

Mirza had changed his horse days before Tokyo Olympics

Earlier, barely days before the Tokyo Olympics, Mirza had decided to change his horse, Dajara 4, preferring to go with Seigneur Medicott, which helped him win two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games, as his equine partner.

