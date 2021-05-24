Home / News / Sports News / Here's all you need to know about French Open 2021
Here's all you need to know about French Open 2021

Parth Dhall
May 24, 2021
Here's all you need to know about French Open 2021
The main rounds of French Open 2021 will begin on May 30

The 2021 edition of the French Open is set to begin on May 30 in Paris, France. While the qualifiers started today, the main rounds will commence on May 30. The order of play for the same is yet to be decided. All eyes will be on Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal, who eyes a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title. Here is more.

Details

Venue, TV listing and other details

The main singles ties of the French Open include 16 qualifiers each for men and women, out of 128 players in each draw. Notably, the qualifiers will take place from May 24 to 28, before the main rounds begin at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris. The Star Sports network will telecast the tournament, while live streaming will be available on Hotstar in India.

Prize money

A look at the prize money

The upcoming Grand Slam tournament has a total of €34 million on offer. While the winner will receive prize money of €1.6 million and 2,000 points (ATP and WTA), the runners-up will get €7,50,000 and 1,200 ATP points (1,300 WTA points). Besides, the semi-finalists will be awarded with €3,75,000 and 720 ATP points (780 WTA points).

Information

Here are the wildcards

Women's wildcards: Oceane Babel, Clara Burel, Oceane Dodin, Elsa Jacquemot, Chloe Paquet, Diane Parry, Astra Sharma, Harmony Tan. Men's wildcards: Gregoire Barrere, Benjamin Bonzi, Mathias Bourgue, Arthur Cazaux, Enzo Couacaud, Hugo Gaston, Arthur Rinderknech, Chris O'Connel.

Nadal

Nadal eyes a 14th French Open title

World number three Rafael Nadal will be chasing his 14th title at the Roland Garros this year. This could be his fifth consecutive French Open honor as he won the last four editions (2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017). Interestingly, Nadal has never lost a final of the prestigious clay tournament. He has an incredible win-loss record of 100-2 at the Grand Slam event.

Majors

Will Nadal script history?

In 2020, Nadal equaled Swiss maestro Roger Federer's record of claiming 20 Grand Slam singles titles. He is all set to script history this time around by winning a 21st major title. World number one Novak Djokovic follows the two legends on this tally with 18 titles. Interestingly, Nadal has beaten Djokovic seven out of eight times at the French Open.

Developments

Here are the latest developments

Federer will be aiming for a strong comeback after losing to Pablo Andujar in Geneva. His last Grand Slam appearance was at the 2020 Australian Open, where he was defeated by Djokovic in the semi-finals. Among others, Canada's Denis Shapovalov has pulled out due to a shoulder injury. Former champions Stan Wawrinka and Simona Halep had earlier withdrawn, owing to respective injuries.

