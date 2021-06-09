Home / News / Sports News / French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Daniil Medvedev to reach semi-finals
Sports

French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Daniil Medvedev to reach semi-finals

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 11:12 am
French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Daniil Medvedev to reach semi-finals
Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Daniil Medvedev to reach French Open semi-finals

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas trounced Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 to book a spot in the semi-finals of the 2021 French Open. The Greek player improved his head-to-head record against Medvedev to 2-6, having earned his first victory over the Russian since 2019. Tsitsipas has qualified for the semi-finals in Paris for the second year in a row. Here are further details.

In this article
Match

How did the match pan out?

Tsitsipas completely dominated Medvedev in the first set, having wrapped it up in mere 32 minutes. However, the latter bounced back in the following set, which was decided via tie-break. Although the competition was neck-to-neck in the third set too, Tsitsipas won 7-5 to storm into the semi-finals. He won a total of 118 points in the match.

Semis

Tsitsipas will face Alexander Zverev in semis

Tsitsipas will next face sixth seed Alexander Zverev in a bid to reach his first championship match at a major. These two are the youngest semi-finalists at a Grand Slam since Andy Murray (22) defeated Marin Cilic (21) at the Australian Open in 2010. It is also the youngest Roland Garros semi-final since Rafael Nadal (22) defeated Novak Djokovic (21) in 2008.

Do you know?

Tsitsipas could become the youngest Grand Slam men's singles champion

At 22 years 305 days, Tsitsipas could become the youngest Grand Slam men's singles champion since 2009 when Juan Martin del Potro won the US Open (20 years 355 days). Notably, the ages will be calculated at the end of the tournament

Twitter Post

Third German to reach Roland Garros semis (Open Era)

Elation

Tsitsipas is elated with his performance this year

"I'm playing good. That will show by itself. I don't think there's a player out there [in the draw] that thinks they can't win the tournament," Tsitsipas said after the match. He added, "I think if I keep repeating the process, keep repeating the everyday hustle that I put [in], for sure there's going to be a reward. And why not?"

Medvedev

Medvedev played his first Roland Garros quarter-final

Both Tsitsipas and Medvedev were 3-0 in Grand Slam quarter-final matches, before the match. The latter had reached this stage in Paris for the first time. He dropped only one set en route to his first Roland Garros quarter-final. Notably, Medvedev produced his first match-win at the French Open this year. He had a 0-4 record ahead of the first round.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Alexander Zverev reaches 2021 French Open semis

Latest News

WTC final: How does Virat Kohli perform against New Zealand?

Sports

NASA's Juno spacecraft snaps first close-ups of Jupiter's largest moon

Science

Prior to launch, Hyundai ALCAZAR's bookings open in India

Auto

Mi 11 Lite to arrive in India on June 22

Science

Third-generation Congress leader Jitin Prasada joins BJP, hails Modi

Politics

Latest Sports News

England vs NZ, 2nd Test: Williamson doubtful, Santner ruled out

Sports

Indian cricketers to get a three-week break before England series

Sports

Alexander Zverev reaches 2021 French Open semis

Sports

2021 French Open: Pavlyuchenkova beats Rybakina to reach semis

Sports

Tamara Zidansek beats Paula Badosa to reach French Open semis

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Alexander Zverev reaches 2021 French Open semis

Sports

French Open: Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-final after Lorenzo Musetti retires

Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Carreno Busta, reaches second French Open quarter-final

Sports

French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Isner in four sets

Sports
Trending Topics