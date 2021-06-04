Home / News / Sports News / French Open: Zverev eases past Djere, advances to last 16
French Open: Zverev eases past Djere, advances to last 16

Parth Dhall
French Open: Zverev eases past Djere, advances to last 16
French Open: Alexander Zverev beats Laslo Djere in straight sets

World number six Alexander Zverev claimed a straight-set victory over Serbia's Laslo Djere in the third round of the 2021 French Open. The German has advanced to the last 16, beating the 25-year-old 6-2, 7-5, 6-2. Zverev earned his second straight-set victory in Paris this year after getting tested by Roman Safiullin and Oscar Otte in the first two rounds respectively.

In this article
Match

How did the match pan out?

Zverev broke in the very first game, and wrapped up the set in 40 minutes. The Serbian was quick to respond as he held a lead of 3-0 in the following set. He was moments away from taking the set at 5-2, however, Zverev reeled off five consecutive games to win 7-5. The final set remained one-sided as Zverev won comfortably.

Information

Zverev reaches Roland Garros last 16 for the fourth time

Zverev is now 21-8 in the season. This is the fourth time that he has reached the fourth round at Roland Garros, having played the quarter-finals in 2018 and 2019. Zverev will next play Kei Nishikori, who advanced after his opponent Henri Laaksonen retired.

