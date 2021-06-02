French Open 2021: Alexander Zverev beats Russia's Roman Safiullin

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 05:16 pm

Alexander Zverev beats Roman Safiullin in French Open 2021 Round 2

World number six Alexander Zverev has beaten Russia's Roman Safiullin in the 2021 French Open at the Roland Garros. The German has proceeded to the third round, beating the 24-year-old qualifier 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, 7-6 (7-1). He was tested in his opening match by another qualifier Oscar Otte, but staged an emphatic comeback victory (3-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0). Here is more.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Although Zverev entered the match as favorite, Safiullin gained a 5-4 lead in the first set. Thereafter, both the players broke to make it 6-6. The former raised his game to win tie-breaker 7-4. He won the second set 6-3 despite trailing 1-3. The third set was also decided by the tie-breaker, with Zverev easing past Safiullin 7-1.

Zverev

Zverev is 11-3 on clay this season

Zverev earned his 14th match-win at the Roland Garros. He now has a win-loss record of 19-8 in the season. Earlier this month, the German won the Madrid Open by beating Matteo Berrettini in the final. He also won the 2021 Mexican Open, having outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash. Zverev is now 11-3 on clay in the ongoing season.