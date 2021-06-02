Home / News / Sports News / French Open 2021: Alexander Zverev beats Russia's Roman Safiullin
Sports

French Open 2021: Alexander Zverev beats Russia's Roman Safiullin

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 05:16 pm
French Open 2021: Alexander Zverev beats Russia's Roman Safiullin
Alexander Zverev beats Roman Safiullin in French Open 2021 Round 2

World number six Alexander Zverev has beaten Russia's Roman Safiullin in the 2021 French Open at the Roland Garros. The German has proceeded to the third round, beating the 24-year-old qualifier 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, 7-6 (7-1). He was tested in his opening match by another qualifier Oscar Otte, but staged an emphatic comeback victory (3-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0). Here is more.

In this article
Match

How did the match pan out?

Although Zverev entered the match as favorite, Safiullin gained a 5-4 lead in the first set. Thereafter, both the players broke to make it 6-6. The former raised his game to win tie-breaker 7-4. He won the second set 6-3 despite trailing 1-3. The third set was also decided by the tie-breaker, with Zverev easing past Safiullin 7-1.

Zverev

Zverev is 11-3 on clay this season

Zverev earned his 14th match-win at the Roland Garros. He now has a win-loss record of 19-8 in the season. Earlier this month, the German won the Madrid Open by beating Matteo Berrettini in the final. He also won the 2021 Mexican Open, having outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the summit clash. Zverev is now 11-3 on clay in the ongoing season.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Sri Lanka's Chameera and Perera gain in ICC ODI Rankings

Latest News

Pakistan launches homemade COVID-19 vaccine 'PakVac' with China's help

World

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' star Matthew Perry breaks off engagement to Molly Hurwitz

Entertainment

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 to debut in India next week

Auto

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff, on a joyride, pulled over by cops

Entertainment

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai is British Vogue's July cover star

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Sri Lanka's Chameera and Perera gain in ICC ODI Rankings

Sports

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kiwis elect to bat

Sports

Steve Smith turns 32: Decoding his major career achievements

Sports

England vs NZ, 1st Test: A look at the debutants

Sports

Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of England

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

French Open: Roger Federer humbles Denis Istomin in first round

Sports

Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Bublik, claims maiden French Open match-win

Sports

2021 French Open: Presenting the top men's singles contenders

Sports

Alexander Zverev wins Mexican Open, secures 14th ATP tour title

Sports
Trending Topics