Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beats Zidansek, reaches her maiden Grand Slam final

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 08:16 pm
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova overcame Tamara Zidansek to enter the grand finale of the 2021 French Open. Pavlyuchenkova earned a straight-set victory (7-5, 6-3) over the world number 85 in the semi-final. The 29-year-old, who knocked out third seed Aryna Sabalenka last week, has reached her maiden Grand Slam final. Earlier, she had reached her first major semi-final after appearing in quarter-finals six times.

How did the semi-final pan out?

Although Pavlyuchenkova entered the match as favorite, Zidansek broke her serve in the very first game. The former then broke twice to gain a 5-3 lead before Zidansek bounced back. Pavlyuchenkova broke Zidansek's serve a third time, winning 7-5 from 5-5. The Russian was 2-0 ahead in the second set, however, Zidansek made a brief recovery. She finally succumbed to Pavlyuchenkova after a while.

Pavlyuchenkova won a total of 75 points in the match

Pavlyuchenkova registered a total of 75 points in the match. She won 49 percent of the receiving points (32/65). The Russian clinched six out of 10 break points. On the other hand, Zidansek recorded as many as 32 unforced errors.

