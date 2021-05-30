French Open: Pablo Andujar stuns Dominic Thiem in first round

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 30, 2021, 09:37 pm

French Open: Pablo Andujar upsets Dominic Thiem in a dramatic encounter

World number 68 Pablo Andujar has claimed his first victory in the 2021 Roland Garros. He has stunned the 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round that spanned for over three hours. Notably, Thiem entered the match with a 3-0 ATP head-to-head record against Andujar. The latter recently upset Roger Federer at the Geneva Open.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Although Andujar tested Thiem in the opening set, the Austrian managed to win 6-4. The second set was even more competitive as Thiem stole a win from 5-5. However, he looked worn out in the third set, with Andujar pulling one back (6-3). The latter sealed the following two sets too, having staged what turned out to be his greatest comeback victory.

Andujar

A brilliant effort from Andujar

This is the first time Andujar has won a match after losing the first two sets. The 35-year-old now has an overall win-loss record of 6-23 against Top 10 opponents. Recently, Andujar overcame Federer to knock him out of the Geneva Open. The former now is now 8-10 in the season. He will face either Radu Albot or Federico Delbonis in the next round.

Feats

Andujar secures his 150th tour-level win

It is interesting to note that Andujar had turned professional in 2003. This is his first win against a Top five player (ATP Rankings). Notably, Andujar has earned the 150th tour-level win of his career. "It's very special for me, to achieve this at 35. This win is a real gift," an elated Andujar said after the match.

Dejection

An early exit for Thiem

World number four, Thiem, suffered his first opening-round loss at Roland Garros in eight appearances. He finished as runner-up to Rafael Nadal in the 2018 and 2019 finals. Thiem now has a win-loss record of 9-8 this year. Earlier, he lost to Alexander Zverev in the Madrid Open semis. At the Australian Open, Thiem was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16.