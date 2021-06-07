Home / News / Sports News / French Open: Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-final after Lorenzo Musetti retires
French Open: Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-final after Lorenzo Musetti retires

Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 08:43 pm
French Open: Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-final after Lorenzo Musetti retires

World number Novak Djokovic has reached the quarter-final of 2021 French Open after an intense encounter against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti. The 19-year-old stunned the Serbian in the first two sets. However, Djokovic used all his experience to stage a terrific turnaround. Musetti, who qualified for his first main draw of a Grand Slam, retired in the final set, and gave a walkover to Djokovic.

How did the match pan out?

Musetti staged a terrific turnaround from a 1-3 deficit in the opening set. The Italian eventually won the tie-break 9-7 to take an early lead in the match. The second set was also decided through a tie-break, with Musetti winning it. Djokovic raised his game in the next two sets (6-1 and 6-0). He was cruising in the final set too before Musetti retired.

Djokovic struck a total of 11 aces in the match

Djokovic struck a total of 11 aces and 53 winners in the match. He won 49 percent of the receiving points (59/121). The Serbian clinched 25 out of 39 net points. On the other hand, Musetti committed as many as 49 unforced errors.

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh apologizes for glorifying Jarnail Singh

