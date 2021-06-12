Home / News / Sports News / French Open: Djokovic knocks out Nadal in semis- Records broken
French Open: Djokovic knocks out Nadal in semis- Records broken

Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 03:09 am
French Open: Djokovic knocks out Nadal in semis- Records broken

Novak Djokovic has knocked the 20-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, out of the French Open. The Serbian ace defeated the 13-time Roland Garros winner 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 after over four hours, despite facing a sturdy challenge from Nadal. This is the first time the Spaniard has lost a semi-final at the French Open. Meanwhile, Djokovic earned his 30th match against Nadal.

How did the match pan out?

Nadal gained a 5-0 lead in the first set before Djokovic won three consecutive games. However, the former held his nerve to close the set thereafter. The Serbian raised his game in the next set, and broke twice to win 6-3. Nadal made a dramatic comeback in the next set, but lost the tie-break. Djokovic was incredible in the fourth set, having humbled Nadal.

A look at the stats

Djokovic registered a total of 142 points and six aces in the match. He hit a maximum service speed of 199 KPH. The Serbian won 65 percent of the net points (20/31), and claimed claimed 63 out of 133 receiving points. Notably, Djokovic bagged 51 points the third set, wherein he dominated Nadal. Nadal committed as many as 55 unforced errors in the match.

First-ever player to defeat Nadal twice at Roland Garros

Djokovic has become the first-ever player to defeat Nadal twice at the French Open. Notably, the Serbian was the last player to defeat Nadal in this tournament (2015, quarter-finals). Before this match, the latter was unbeaten in as many as 35 Roland Garros matches.

Djokovic wins his 80th match at French Open

Djokovic has earned his 80th match-win at Roland Garros. He now has a win-loss record of 80-15 in Paris. This was the 58th ATP head-to-head meeting between Nadal and Djokovic, most matches in an ATP rivalry in Open Era. Djokovic now leads the head-to-head series 30-28. Notably, this was only the second victory for Djokovic over Nadal at French Open.

A look at the interesting numbers

