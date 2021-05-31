Home / News / Sports News / Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Bublik, claims maiden French Open match-win
Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Bublik, claims maiden French Open match-win

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 31, 2021, 07:39 pm
Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Bublik, claims maiden French Open match-win
French Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev beats Alexander Bublik in first round

World number two Daniil Medvedev eased past Alexander Bublik to claim his first victory in the 2021 Roland Garros. Medvedev handed the latter a straight-set defeat (6-3, 6-3, 7-5) in the first round that spanned for nearly two hours. This is his first-ever match-win at the French Open. He had a win-loss record of 0-4 ahead of the first round. Here is more.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Despite entering the match as favorite, Medvedev stumbled at the start. Bublik won the first two games, having broken Medvedev's serve in the second. However, the latter bounced back, and won the set 6-3. Medvedev carried the momentum in the second set, thereby wrapping it up with ease. Although Bublik gained a 4-3 lead in the third set, Medvedev ended up winning 7-5.

History

History for Medvedev!

As stated, the second seed, Medvedev, has won his maiden match at the Roland Garros. Before this match, he had been knocked out in the first round on four occasions (2017-2020). Meanwhile, the Russian produced his second victory over Bublik. He now leads the ATP head-to-head record by 2-0. Notably, Medvedev is now 19-5 in the ongoing season.

Bublik suffers 14th defeat of the season

Bublik suffered his 14th defeat of the season. He last lost to Marin Cilic at the Italian Open, earlier this month. In February, he finished as the runner-up of the Singapore Open, having lost the final to Alexei Popyrin.

Copa America 2021: After Colombia, Argentina removed as host

