French Open: Daniil Medvedev humbles Opelka, proceeds to last 16

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 09:21 pm

French Open: Daniil Medvedev proceeds to last 16 with a straight-set victory over Reilly Opelka

World number two Daniil Medvedev breezed past Reilly Opelka to book a spot in the 2021 French Open last 16.` Medvedev handed the latter a straight-set defeat (6-4, 6-2, 6-4) in the third round that ran for an hour and 38 minutes. The Russian has clinched his third consecutive match-win at the French Open. He was 0-4 ahead of this year's edition. Here's more.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Medvedev was off to a patchy start as Opelka broke his serve to lead 3-1. However, the former raised his game to wrap up the set in 35 minutes. Medvedev absolutely destroyed the American in the second set, winning 6-2. The third set saw a neck-to-neck competition, with Opelka gaining a 1-0 lead. The former yet again made a comeback, having outlasted Opelka.

Information

Medvedev struck 10 aces in the match

Medvedev struck a total of 10 aces and 28 winners in the match. He won 45 per cent of the receiving points (40/88). Medvedev also won five out of 16 break points. On the other hand, Opelka committed 36 unforced errors.

Medvedev

Medvedev is 21-5 in the season

Second-seeded Medvedev produced his third victory over Opelka. He now leads the ATP head-to-head record by 3-1. Earlier this week, the former won his maiden match at the Roland Garros. Before this match, he had been knocked out in the first round on four occasions (2017-2020). Medvedev, who is now 21-5 in the season, will now face America's Marcos Giron in the fourth round.

Battle

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beats Casper Ruud in an intense battle

Earlier in the day, Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was involved in an epic battle with Casper Ruud. The Spaniard held his nerves to win 7-6(3), 2-6, 7-6(6), 0-6, 7-5. Fokina, who also reached the fourth round at the 2020 US Open, saved four break points in the final game before winning. He will now challenge Federico Delbonis, who upset Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.