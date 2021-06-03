Home / News / Sports News / French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic breezes past Pablo Cuevas
Sports

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic breezes past Pablo Cuevas

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 09:28 pm
French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic breezes past Pablo Cuevas
French Open: Novak Djokovic proceeds to third round after beating Pablo Cuevas

World number one Novak Djokovic eased past Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas in the second round of 2021 French Open. The Serbian maestro claimed another straight-set victory, having beaten the latter 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in over two hours. Djokovic, who is now 21-3 in the season, had earlier triumphed over Tennys Sandgren 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in his opening round. Here are further details.

In this article
Match

How did the match pan out?

Cuevas was impressive at the start as he broke Djokovic's serve to gain a 2-1 lead. However, the latter raised his game to win 6-3. Djkovic was absolutely ruthless in the following set, having wrapped it up in 32 minutes. The contest remained one-sided in the third set, with Djokovic sealing the win comfortably. He smashed a total of 10 aces in the match.

Run

Djokovic eyes a second Roland Garros title

Djokovic is enjoying yet another successful season. He began the year by clinching a record-extending ninth Australian Open title, his 18th major overall. Djokovic is bidding to capture his second Roland Garros crown, having won in 2016. Prior to the tournament, he won the Belgrade Open by defeating Alex Molcan in the final. Djokovic has now won 10 out of his last 11 encounters.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
PSL 2021 set to resume on June 9 in UAE

Latest News

2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed in India; launch imminent

Auto

'Shaadisthan', 'Bhoot Police' take OTT route; head to Disney+ Hotstar

Entertainment

Reliance working to produce cheaper testing kits, new COVID-19 drug

Business

PSL 2021 set to resume on June 9 in UAE

Sports

'The Suicide Squad': James Gunn makes supervillains go undercover

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

French Open: Ashleigh Barty retires through injury, Magda Linette advances

Sports

Copa America 2021: Maracana stadium to host the final

Sports

Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Finland

Sports

BBL: Sydney Thunder appoint Trevor Bayliss as head coach

Sports

Ollie Robinson apologizes for his comments as old tweets resurface

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Belgrade Open: Novak Djokovic defeats Molcan, wins 83rd career title

Sports

2021 French Open: Presenting the top men's singles contenders

Sports

French Open, Rafael Nadal can script history: Decoding the stats

Sports

French Open: A look at stunning feats of Rafael Nadal

Sports
Trending Topics