French Open, Rafael Nadal can script history: Decoding the stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 25, 2021, 04:24 pm

Rafael Nadal can win his 14th French Open title

Undisputed King of Clay - Rafael Nadal - is all set to start the 2021 edition of the French Open as the favorite. The 125th edition of the French Open at Roland Garros is set to start from May 30 onwards. Nadal can steer clear of Roger Federer to set a new record of most men's Grand Slam singles titles. Here are further details.

Records

Records Nadal can script at Roland Garros

Nadal is vying to win a record-extending 14th career Slam at the Roland Garros. He has won the tournament between 2005-2008, 2010-2014, and 2017-2020. Nadal can seal a fifth successive French Open title for the second time in his illustrious career. The Spaniard can also extend his tally of winning one or more Slams in a single year for the 15th time.

Do you know?

Nadal can win his 21st career Grand Slam

At the moment, both Nadal and Federer are tied at the top in terms of career Grand Slam honors (20 each). By winning the 2021 French Open, Nadal will move ahead of Federer, besides gaining a lead over Novak Djokovic, who has pocketed 18 titles.

Feats

Nadal can script these feats by winning the French Open

Nadal has maintained a 100% record in Roland Garros finals, winning all 13 finals. He can extend the record to 14. If Nadal doesn't drop a set in the tournament, it will be the fifth time he can achieve this feat. Nadal is also vying to win his seventh Slam since turning 30. Novak Djokovic has also won six Slams since turning 30.

Men's title

Nadal can script history by becoming the oldest men's champion

On June 3, Nadal is set to turn 35 years of age. If Rafa wins the French Open, then he will become the oldest men's singles player in the competition's history to emerge victorious at Roland Garros. The present record is held by Andres Gimeno of Spain, who won the title in 1972 at 34 years 301 days.

Win

Recently, Nadal won his 10th Italian Open title

On May 16, Nadal beat Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open in Rome. The Spaniard claimed the victory in three sets, winning 7-5, 1-6, 6-3. With this win, Nadal claimed his 10th Italian Open title. Nadal's win saw him better his tally to 28-29 against Djokovic. Interestingly, Nadal also claimed a 6-3 lead over world number one Djokovic at the Italian Open.