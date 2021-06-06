Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Carreno Busta, reaches second French Open quarter-final

French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Carreno Busta to qualify for quarter-finals

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has eased past Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta to reach his second quarter-final at the French Open. The Greek player won 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 in the fourth round that ran for over two hours. Tsitsipas has claimed his third head-to-head victory over Busta, which also includes a win on clay in Barcelona (2018). Here are further details.

How did the match pan out?

Tsitsipas completely dominated Busta in the first set. He broke Busta's serve in the second game before closing out the set in 43 minutes. Tsitispas one again broke in the first game of the following set, having wrapped it up in 31 minutes. Although Busta took a 4-1 lead in the third set, Tsitsipas staged a dramatic turnaround to win 7-5.

Tsitsipas secures his 20th clay-court win this year

Tsitsipas has claimed his 37th win in the season. This is his 20 clay-court victory this year, having won the Lyon Open and Monte-Carlo Masters previously. Notably, he reached the French Open semi-finals last year. At 22, he could now become the youngest Grand Slam champion (men's singles) since Juan Martin del Potro, who won the 2009 US Open, aged 20 years 355 days.

Tsitsipas claimed 41 winners in the match

Tsitsipas struck a total of six aces and 41 winners in the match. He claimed 43 percent of the receiving points (37/86). Tsitsipas plundered five out of 12 break points. On the other hand, Busta committed as many as 32 unforced errors.

Tsitsipas to face Medvedev for a spot in the semi-finals

Tsitsipas will now face second seed Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the semi-finals. The Russian claimed a straight-set victory over Cristian Garin (6-2, 6-1, 7-5) to qualify for his first-ever French Open quarter-final. Notably, Medvedev has an ATP head-to-head lead of 6-1 over Tsitsipas. He recently defeated the latter 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in the 2021 Australian Open semi-finals.