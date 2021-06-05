Home / News / Sports News / French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Isner in four sets
Sports

French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Isner in four sets

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 10:42 am
French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Isner in four sets
French Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Isner to reach last 16

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame America's John Isner to reach the fourth round of the 2021 French Open. The Greek player was tested by Isner, but eventually won a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 in the third round that ran for two hours and 38 minutes. Tsitsipas had earlier defeated Pedro Martinez and Jeremy Chardy in straight sets. Here is more.

In this article
Match

How did the match pan out?

The first set was closely contested as both Tsitsipas and Isner gave nothing away. At 5-5, Isner broke the serve of Tsitsipas before winning the following game. The latter bounced back, having wrapped up the second set in 34 minutes. Meanwhile, the third set was decided by tie-break, which Tsitsipas won 7-3. Tsitsipas then knocked down Isner in the final set.

Information

Isner struck 52 winners despite losing

Despite losing, Isner hit a total of 52 winners and 19 aces in the match. However, he also committed 29 unforced errors. Tsitsipas also smashed eight aces, and won 75 percent of the net points (15/20). He won 125 points in the match.

Wins

Tsitsipas wins his 19th match on clay this year

Tsitsipas, who reached the French Open semi-finals last year, claimed a tour-leading 36th win in the season. This was his 19th clay-court victory this year, the joint-most among all players, alongside Federico Delbonis. Paradoxically, Isner had arrived in Paris after playing only one tournament on clay. He made his mark at the Madrid Open with victories over Roberto Bautista Agut and Andrey Rublev.

Pursuit

Tsitsipas to face Pablo Carreno Busta in fourth round

Tsitsipas has advanced to the last 16 for the third year in a row. At 22 years 305 days, he could become the youngest Grand Slam champion (men's singles) since Juan Martin del Potro, who won the 2009 US Open, aged 20 years 355 days. The former will now face 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Twitter Post

Tsitsipas broke thrice and saved three break points

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel signs contract extension until 2024

Latest News

Deck cleared for import of COVAXIN, Sputnik V into Brazil

World

Discounts worth Rs. 65,000 on Tata cars this June

Auto

Six Manchester City players in PFA Team of the Year

Sports

Trump calls Facebook's two-year ban an insult to American voters

Business

2021 SKODA OCTAVIA first impression: A well-rounded executive sedan

Auto

Latest Sports News

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel signs contract extension until 2024

Sports

2021 French Open: Serena Williams advances to the fourth round

Sports

French Open: Daniil Medvedev humbles Opelka, proceeds to last 16

Sports

Olympic champion Brianna McNeal banned for five years: Details here

Sports

French Open: Zverev eases past Djere, advances to last 16

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2021 French Open: Serena Williams advances to the fourth round

Sports

French Open: Zverev eases past Djere, advances to last 16

Sports

2021 French Open: Novak Djokovic breezes past Pablo Cuevas

Sports

French Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Martinez in straight sets

Sports
Trending Topics