World Cup Qualifier, Germany beat Iceland 3-0: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Mar 26, 2021, 02:58 pm
Germany overcame Iceland 3-0 in their World Cup qualifying match to make a strong start.

The win helped Germany clinch three points and top Group J at the moment.

Leon Goretzka, Kai Havertz, and IIkay Gundogan scored for Germany in a comfortable victory.

Germany coach Joachim Low, who is stepping down after this year's Euro, was pleased.

Here are further details.

Low

Low opens up on the performance

Low said he was satisfied as his side started on a positive note in the qualifying round.

"It wasn't our most incredible performance, but it was very important to make a positive start to the new year and that's what we've done tonight," he said.

Germany will travel to Romania in their next Group J match on Sunday.

Information

How did the match pan out?

Germany led 2-0 after just seven minutes, with Chelsea forward Havertz scoring the second after Leon Goretzka's opener. Manchester City mid-fielder Gundogan continued his fine goal-scoring form this season by adding a third.

Opta stats

Germany script these records in win over Iceland

Aged 18 years and 27 days Jamal Musiala has become the youngest player for the German football team since Uwe Seeler in October 1954 (17 years and 345 days).

After just seven minutes, it has the German football team's quickest two-goal lead in a competitive game for 52 years.

In may 1969 Gerd Muller and Wolfgang Overath scored in five minutes in WC qualifier.

Germany have won 17 successive WCQ matches

