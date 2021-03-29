Germany edge past Romania in World Cup Qualifier: Records broken

Serge Gnabry's goal was the difference as Germany edged past Romania in their World Cup qualifying match. With this win, Germany have claimed two wins in Group J and have six points. They are above Armenia on goal difference and face North Macedonia next on Wednesday. Germany had earlier beaten Iceland 3-0 in their opening match. Here's more. Bayern Munich attacker Gnabry swept home a square ball from Chelsea mid-fielder Kai Havertz in the 16th minute of the tie. The former Arsenal player also had a shot saved superbly by Florin Nita, who also denied Chelsea's Timo Werner. Bayern goalie Manuel Neuer bravely blocked an effort from Nicolae Stanciu late in the game to hand Germany crucial points. As per Opta, the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Gnabry has been involved in 18 goals in 17 appearances for the German football team. This is at least eight more than any other player.