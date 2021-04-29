Decoding Pep Guardiola's stats in the UEFA Champions League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola saw his side overcome Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in their Champions League first leg semi-final tie away in Paris.

Despite going down in the first half, City turned things around to win 2-1.

Pep is looking to win his maiden UCL honor with Man City.

The Premier League side knows the job isn't done yet.

We present Pep's UCL stats.

Pep won two UCL honors with Barcelona

Pep went on to win two Champions League honors with Barcelona in 2008-09 and 2010-11 respectively.

In both these finals, his side overcame Manchester United.

He spent four seasons at Barca, and his side lost to Inter Milan in the semis of the 2009-10 season (3-2 aggregate).

In 2011-12, Barca lost to eventual winners Chelsea in the semis (3-2 aggregate).

UCL: Three successive semi-final appearances with Bayern

Pep left Barca in 2012 and took a sabbatical before joining Bayern Munich in 2013.

In his three seasons at Bayern, Pep saw his side reach the semis on all three occasions.

In 2013-14, Bayern were thrashed 5-0 by Real Madrid (aggregate).

In 2014-15, they were beaten by Barcelona 5-3.

In 2015-16, they lost on away goals against Atletico Madrid (2-2).

How has Pep fared at City?

Pep joined Manchester City in 2016 and lost in the round of 16 against Monaco on away goals basis (6-6 aggregate).

In 2017-18, City were trounced 5-1 by Liverpool over two legs in the quarters.

The following season saw them lose on away goals basis against Tottenham in the quarters (4-4).

In 2019-20, French side Lyon overcame City 3-1 on aggregate in the quarters.

Champions League: City's performance under Pep this season

City overcame Borussia Dortmund 4-2 on aggregate to book a semis spot.

City have qualified for the semi-finals for only the second time and a first under Guardiola.

The Premier League leaders topped Group C, collecting 16 points.

They overcame Gladbach (4-0 aggregate score) in the round of 16.

They will be aiming to qualify for a maiden UCL final as they lead PSG.

Records Pep can script if City win UCL

Only three managers have won the Champions League on three occasions (Bob Paisley - 1977, 1978, 1981 with Liverpool), Carlo Ancelotti (2003, 2007 with AC Milan and 2014 with Real Madrid), Zinedine Zidane (2016. 2017, 2018 with Real Madrid).

If Man City win, Pep will become the fourth manager to earn three Champions League trophies.

Another feat that can be achieved by Pep

Only five managers have won the UCL with two different clubs. Pep will be aiming to become just the sixth manager to enter this elite list.