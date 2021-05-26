Home / News / Sports News / Simone Biles becomes first woman to land Yurchenko double pike
Simone Biles becomes first woman to land Yurchenko double pike

Parth Dhall
May 26, 2021
Simone Biles becomes first woman to land Yurchenko double pike
Gymnast Simone Biles becomes first woman to land Yurchenko double pike

Gymnast Simone Biles has become the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike vault in the competition. She accomplished the milestone at the GK US Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday. The Yurchenko double pike involves a roundoff onto the springboard, a back handspring onto the vaulting table, and a piked double backflip into the air before landing. Here are further details.

Biles defended her title with a score of 58.400

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, Biles, successfully defended her GK US Classic all-around title with a score of 58.400. This was her first competition in over a year. She claimed the top score on both balance beam and floor exercise. Notably, Biles sported a leotard, laced with a rhinestone goat, an apparent hint to her claim as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

Biles was proud of her achievement

"I was just thinking, 'Do it like training. Don't try to like overdo anything', because I have a tendency as soon as I raise my hand to kind of overpower things, and I did a little bit, but at least I was on my feet. It's a new vault and I'm proud of how today went," said Biles after breaking the record.

WATCH: How Simone Biles created history

