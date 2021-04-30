Rohit Sharma turns 34: A look at his astonishing feats

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been one of the greatest batsmen in white-ball cricket of late.

Often described as the Hitman, Rohit is a special talent who couples flamboyance with his "lazy elegance".

He is presently leading defending champions Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League edition.

As Rohit turns 34, we take a look at his career's major feats.

Career

A look at his illustrious career

In a career spanning over a decade, Rohit has turned into a consistent performer for Team India.

He owns 9,205 runs from 227 ODIs at a remarkable average of 48.96.

The incredible tally includes 29 tons and three double-hundreds.

Rohit also has 2,864 runs in 111 T20Is at 32.54 (four hundreds).

In 38 Tests, Rohit has amassed 2,615 runs at 46.69 (seven tons).

Double-tons

Highest individual score in ODI cricket

Rohit is the only player in world cricket to have scored three ODI double-hundreds.

His career-best 264 against Sri Lanka is also the highest individual score in the history of ODI cricket.

Rohit also amassed 209 against Australia in 2013 and an unbeaten 208 against Lanka in 2017.

Notably, all his ODI double-hundreds have been registered on the home soil.

Do you know?

Most runs from boundaries in an ODI innings

Rohit holds the record for scoring most runs from fours and sixes in an ODI innings. In his 264-run knock against Sri Lanka, Rohit smashed 186 runs from boundaries (33 fours and 9 sixes). Martin Guptill (162) follows him on this tally.

WC

Rohit broke plenty of records in WC 2019

Rohit was the leading run-scorer of the the ICC World Cup 2019 (648).

Only Sachin Tendulkar (673) and Matthew Hayden (659) have more runs in a single World Cup edition.

Rohit finished with five centuries, most in a single WC tournament.

He emulated the historic feat of Master Blaster Tendulkar, who recorded six World Cup hundreds in his career.

T20Is, Tests

His records in T20I and Test cricket

At present, Rohit is the third-highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals (2,864).

Rohit, who is only behind Virat Kohli (3,159) and Guptill (2,939), has slammed most hundreds (4) in the shortest format.

In Test cricket, he has the distinction of scoring a hundred in each innings of a match.

He also has second-most tons (2) in consecutive Test matches from debut.

IPL

A legend in the IPL!

Rohit's exploits in the IPL needs no introduction. He is presently the fifth-highest run-getter, having scored 5,445 runs at 31.47.

Rohit was a part of Deccan Chargers' title-winning side in 2009 before he moved to Mumbai Indians.

Under him, Mumbai have won the IPL a record five times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020).

The Hitman is chasing his seventh individual title this season.